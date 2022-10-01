CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian battered coastal South Carolina on Friday as it pushed northwest into North Carolina, but winds and rains caused few problems in the Greenville area, which had largely shut down ahead of the storm.

Rain, sometimes heavy, and strong, gusty winds persisted through Friday but with closures of local schools and many employers working with modified schedules no emergency procedures were needed, officials said.


