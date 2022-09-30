PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian crossed into the Atlantic Ocean after ripping through Florida on Thursday and churned toward another landfall in South Carolina.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the Greenville area through the day today into Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Up to six inches of rain is expected with winds up to 35 mph locally. A tropical storm warning, tornado threat and flood watch remain in effect.


