Hurricane Idalia made landfall on Florida’s west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm this morning and was unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall in an area not accustomed to such pummeling, officials reported.

The storm was expected to move through Georgia and the Carolinas Thursday, with impacts throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service office in Newport. Locally, Pitt County Schools has announced it will cancel classes on Thursday, while East Carolina University says it is monitoring conditions.


  

