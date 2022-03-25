Three women who have achieved top administrative positions in local government understand that progress comes easier on a road paved together.
Janis Gallagher, Terri Parker and Ann Wall are among a small but growing number of women who have broken through the proverbial glass ceiling to take on lead government positions at the municipal and county level.
Gallagher was named Pitt County manager in December, making her the first woman to hold the post. She joined Parker, who has been Winterville’s town manager since 2009, and Wall, Greenville city manager since 2017, giving Pitt the rare distinction of having women simultaneously at the helm of county government and its two largest municipalities.
Highlighting disparities
Of the 100 county managers in North Carolina, 21 are women, according to a count in February of this year. Gallagher said she appreciates those kinds of facts and figures.
They can highlight disparities, like women leading only one-fifth of the counties in the country’s 11th most populous state, and they can show growth over time, like the fact that in 2014 there only were eight female county managers in the state.
Wall already was a veteran administrator and an assistant city manager in Charlotte when she moved to Greenville and followed in the path of Babarba Lipscomb, the city’s first female and first black manager. Parker also is a veteran in municipal government, with 30 years of experience in eastern North Carolina government. They joined Gallagher to discuss their paths and how far things have come for women in their position.
When Gallagher got her start in Pitt County government, it was as an assistant county attorney in 1998. During her time in that role, she was given a lens to view progress courtesy of another Pitt County government trailblazer.
“I was hired by Joanne Burgdorff, who was the first female county attorney in Pitt County,” Gallagher said. “She had a very strong sense of activism and made it her business to promote, mentor and support other women. In her 12 years, she always had an all-female staff. Only an all-female staff.
“I thought it was cool. I did not know any different. She made it her business to promote. In my time as a county attorney, I saw the number of county attorneys who were female steadily increase. First, it was at the assistant level and then moving up into the attorney level.”
Wall, on the other hand, arrived in North Carolina in 1986 and recalls being the only woman at an executive level on staff.
“I worked in a male-dominated field for much of my career,” Wall said. “I think it is actually profound now that I am sitting between these two ladies that are serving as chief executives of their organization. That has been an evolution in the 30 years I have served in local government.”
Wall said the evolution she alluded to could have something to do with visibility. As she recalls, early on in her career the road to becoming a city manager was paved by way of getting your start as an engineer.
“The evolution of government is based on service,” Wall said. “It is a service model and that is what I believe has opened it up to females over the years. Colleges and universities are doing a really good job of talking about public administration, its value and as something you can do to support your community.”
Parker has had a front-row seat to that evolution. A native of Ahoskie in Hertford County, she arrived in Pitt in 1985 to attend East Carolina University and has worked in local government since 1989 with stints in Greenville, Bethel and now Winterville. Those 35 years have seen many advances, she said.
“I was the only female in the county at the top level of government,” said Parker about when she became Winterville’s manager. “I think women now are discovering that they can carry these high-power positions and the responsibility that comes with it but continue to raise their children and do some of the things at home that people want to do.
“It is hard. It is no joke. But we can do it, we can have that work-life balance in a way that women have not had before,” she said
Some changes for women in the modern workplace are more apparent. Dress codes, for instance, were more traditional. Gallagher saw that as a learning moment.
“When I started as an assistant county attorney, Joanne Burgdorff would send me home if I did not have hose on,” Gallagher said. “I was not permitted to wear a pantsuit. It had to be a skirt suit. I knew no different and I am so grateful for that guidance from her.
“I think at that time those were the necessary skills to earn the respect of the people we were working with. As that evolved some things have relaxed. I will not send anybody home if they are bare-legged, so long as they are appropriately covered.”
Gaining respect
Gallagher said it is good to see the progress as organizations move past those kinds of expectations for women, but said the experience was good preparation for seeing what is important now.
“Maybe it is not having to wear hose, but it is making sure you phrase things in a way that is not going to affect others or to maintain a sense of equity and inclusion,” Gallagher said. “There are different things that are non-negotiable in order to gain respect across groups of people now. Those kinds of changes I look back on and think, wow, we came a long way.”
Wall believes those kinds of experiences provide a perspective that has proven beneficial in understanding the value of diversity.
“I think that because we have been women in a primarily male-dominated world, we can look at and understand equity and diversity in a different light than others,” Wall said. “We acknowledge the need for it. We are products of that. We can appreciate the value of it.
“Having people at the table with different backgrounds, who look different and know different situations, all of those people bring a different perspective to any decision-making process all along the organization, top to bottom.”
Part of that perspective is looking at all things through a lens of cooperation, the three leaders said. Parker recalls leaving Winterville, a small town in 2001. When she returned in 2009, it had begun to resemble its current state.
“Winterville benefitted immensely from the growth in Greenville,” Parker said. “People want to work in the large cities and maybe live on the periphery for a quieter personal life. Residentially, Winterville had grown by leaps and bounds. In the more recent years we have focused on bringing economic development opportunities to Winterville that would complement the residential growth so people can shop, eat and have benefits afforded to them so they did not have to get home and then get back in the car and drive 20, 30 minutes.
“We love Greenville and are happy to visit any day, along with the rest of Pitt County, but it is good to be able to go for a walk or ride your bike at home.”
To Wall, cooperation with ECU and Vidant Health come with economic advantages but also a responsibility to the rest of northeastern North Carolina.
“We have to lead and work hard to help the other portions of northeastern North Carolina that struggle every day,” Wall said. “For some people who live in those communities, it is hard.”
That goes for Pitt County’s rural regions as well.
“That is the result of a deliberate effort to include, work together and collaborate,” Gallagher said. “I only see that continuing to grow in the right direction as we continue building partnerships in areas that we have not yet before.”
“If one of us is successful we are all successful in Pitt County. We know that.”
“We cheer those successes on, like Grifton getting a grocery store,” Parker said.
Gallagher continued:
“We live it. We are showing up at each other’s events and we are showing up and being present,” she said. “While that is happening here, we hope that our other partners in the region are watching. Just like we hope our daughters are watching us in these positions … and sons. It is an example for our sons as well to know that in the workplace there is equal respect and admiration for people’s different talents and skills, but we show it. You can tell somebody a hundred times. When they see it, it matters.”
“And when the other regions in eastern North Carolina see what we do, imitation is the best form of flattery. We are an open book. If it worked well for us and it can work well for you, here is how to do it. Do not reinvent the wheel.”