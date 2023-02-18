Rosa Lee Adams, 58, has been driving a bus for exceptional children for more than 25 years. “I’ve got one parent, her child doesn’t even ride my bus anymore. She calls me and tells me how he’s doing,” she said. Adams, who drives bus 181 for E.B. Aycock, South Greenville and Sadie Saulter schools, started driving a school bus with a stick shift when she was a teenager.
Photos by Kate Kosolapova Pitt County Schools Communications
Rosa Lee Adams, who started driving a school bus when she was a 16-year-old student at North Pitt High School, generally begins work at 5:40 a.m. “I don’t like getting up that early, but I still love driving,” she said.
Rosa Lee Adams, who has been driving a bus for Pitt County Schools for more than 40 years, has three generations of drivers in her family.
Kate Kosolapova, Pitt County Schools Communications
The first time Rosa Lee Adams climbed into the driver’s seat of a big yellow bus, she was a 16-year-old student at North Pitt High School. She cannot begin to say how many stops she has made since then, but her work with Pitt County Schools has been ongoing for more than 40 years.
Adams, a Greenville native and D.H. Conley High School graduate, was one of four school system transportation workers honored in February in conjunction with the American School Bus Council’s Love the Bus Month. While the district has a number of long-term employees, 58-year-old Adams is believed to have been on the road the longest.
“I wouldn’t have dreamed that I would be here this long,” Adams said in an interview outside bus 181, which has been assigned to her for the last five years.
A driver for exceptional children for more than 25 years, she serves E.B. Aycock Middle, South Greenville Elementary and Sadie Saulter Pre-K Center, although her career has taken her to more than a dozen schools in the district.
For her current route, Adams leaves school around 5:40 a.m. and sometimes finishes as late as 5:40 p.m., with a break in the middle of the day. With both a morning and an afternoon shift, she drives more than 100 miles a day. Although she has never attempted to tabulate her total career mileage, at her current rate of more than 18,000 miles a year, Adams would have tripped the odometer seven times by now.
That’s a lot of miles for someone who remembers receiving a starting pay of $2.37 an hour. Why did she do it?
“I don’t think I really did it for the money,” Adams said. “I just love kids. I do. I been loving kids ever since I was a kid.”
Adams, a mother of five, followed the same path as her mother, Annie J. Adams, who drove for the local school district for 35 years. She also helped pave the way for her daughter, Miracle Adams, to begin driving a few years ago. When schools were shut down in 2020, mother and daughter ran a food route, delivering breakfast and lunch to children learning at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It not only provided Adams with continuing income, it also gave her a way to check on children she missed seeing during COVID. Families of her student riders also received phone calls from Adams, who wanted to ensure that everyone was well while they were out of school.
“She cares about her kids,” said Annette Sheppard, whose 12-year-old son has been riding Adams’ bus for two years. “Every last one of them are her babies.”
Sheppard recalls how when her son’s day care center was unexpectedly closed, Adams drove the boy to Sheppard’s office so he would not be left unsupervised.
Nicole Chesson’s daughter, who has autism and does not speak, is one of Adams’ passengers.
“I trust her,” Chesson said of Adams. “I have no worries about when my daughter gets on the bus, like if she’s being picked on or bullied. I feel like I’m giving her to a family member and not to a bus driver.”
The 11-year-old runs toward the bus every morning, her mother said, and exits it smiling in the afternoons. Even when children are not able to express themselves in words, Adams makes an effort to observe how they seem to be feeling and to provide extra attention to those who need it.
Not every child is as agreeable. Adams recalls contacting one mother to report that the woman’s daughter had cursed at her bus driver, “and she (the girl’s mother) went to cussing me out.”
“It takes a lot of prayer,” Adams said. “This is what I’ve found out: A sweet voice will go a long way.”
What about when it doesn’t?
“I put bass in my voice,” she said. “I tell them just like this, ‘We can do it your way or my way. My way is I get y’all where y’all need to go. Your way is I take you back to the schoolhouse and I put you out. I have a talk with the principal and you get off the bus. What is it going to be?’”
She recalls one return trip to a high school years ago when students would not stop yelling after a repeated warning. The next morning, the same students rode in silence.
“I’m not going to constantly write your child up,” she said, “because he needs to be in school.”
Adams is a believer in education. While working as a bus driver, she obtained an associate’s degree in early childhood education and another in human service technology. She also worked as many as three jobs, sometimes completing third-shift work just in time to begin her morning route.
In recent years, she has focused on transportation, a job she hopes to continue until retirement, which is still a little further down the road.
“I have always said I’m going to stay here until 65,” Adams said, which would give her a bus-driving career that spanned about half a century.
“I think I’m going to always love driving the bus,” she said. “I’ve always been taught if you love what you’re doing it’s not a job, and I love it. I do.”
Other schools system transportation employees honored as part of the Love the Bus observance include: Leslie Adams, a safety assistant who has been employed with the district since 1999; Tony Richardson, a route mechanic employed since 2007; and Larry Stokes Sr., a mechanic who has served for than 15 years.