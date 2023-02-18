The first time Rosa Lee Adams climbed into the driver’s seat of a big yellow bus, she was a 16-year-old student at North Pitt High School. She cannot begin to say how many stops she has made since then, but her work with Pitt County Schools has been ongoing for more than 40 years.

Adams, a Greenville native and D.H. Conley High School graduate, was one of four school system transportation workers honored in February in conjunction with the American School Bus Council’s Love the Bus Month. While the district has a number of long-term employees, 58-year-old Adams is believed to have been on the road the longest.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.