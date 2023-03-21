An impaired driver from Wilson was sentenced to at least seven years in prison this week for hitting and killing a man on U.S. 264 near Farmville in 2020, the Pitt County district attorney reported.
Calvin Lee Horne, 34, on Monday entered a plea in Pitt County Superior Court of no contest to felony death by motor vehicle, according to a news release from District Attorney Faris Dixon.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Marvin K. Blount sentenced Horne to 84-113 months in prison, the maximum sentence authorized by law. Dixon said the family of the victim, Aaron Chanakira, was present and addressed the court.
During the hearing, the prosecution presented evidence that Horne drove while impaired on Nov. 29, 2020, striking Chanakira unintentionally and causing his death, the release said.
Horne failed several field sobriety tests, and an analysis showed that he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11, the release said.
A warrant from the time of his arrests indicated Horne was driving a 2021 Kia Soul SUV west on the highway at 12:57 a.m. when he swerved to the right to avoid a deer.
His car hit two men standing near a 2019 Dodge Charger on the shoulder of the highway. Chandkira died and the other man suffered a serious injury.
Horne had a strong odor of alcohol, was belligerent and uncooperative and showed no remorse for the severity of the collision, the warrant said. He was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting bonds totaling $101,000.
Assistant District Attorney JB Askins prosecuted the case, and Horne was represented by attorney Myron Hill. State Highway Patrol Trooper Trevor Peters investigated the case.
“The defendant’s plea brought to conclusion a terrible and tragic case,” Dixon said the release. “This case was brought to a successful resolution by the diligent work of the NCSHP and all involved parties. The harsh but necessary sentence imposed by the court should send a strong message that impaired driving cases will be rigorously prosecuted.”