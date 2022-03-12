A developer who planned to build a hotel and apartments on the former Imperial Tobacco property said he tried to find a suitable substitute when his original proposal fell through but Greenville City Council members and city staff didn’t support his recommendations.
Rick Banning, owner of the development company Seacoast Communities, said he was surprised to receive a letter this week notifying him of the council’s intention to terminate the city’s contract with his firm. He said he wished he had received earlier communication from city officials about their concerns over his proposal to modify the original agreement and to extend the arrangement for another year.
“Apparently they went into closed session and it didn’t seem to be a favorable result with what they wanted to do moving forward … they indicated that the path forward would be to terminate the agreement,” Banning said. “We said OK, understand, kind of surprised, but we’ve been in communication with you for over the six months that we were going down this path so we’re surprised that’s the indication we’re getting.”
The city’s communications manager, Brock Letchworth, said the council arrived at its decision because members believed Seacoast Communities’ alternative proposal “did not reflect the transformative development included in the adopted development agreement.”
Letchworth said the time frame set out for obtaining permits for the project had also passed.
The Greenville City Council, in February 2020, approved an agreement that allowed Seacoast Communities to build a boutique hotel and apartments on the Imperial Tobacco site, which is bordered by Dickinson Avenue, Clark Street and Atlantic and Bonner avenues.
In the original agreement, Seacoast would begin with building the hotel. It wouldn’t get the property for the housing until the hotel’s construction was 80 percent complete.
Banning said after the agreement was signed he sought to bring a commercial component to the project by recruiting a local business to relocate to the property. Banning said the proposal failed because the city couldn’t be convinced to provide enough tax incentives to the company.
Banning said he refocused on the hotel project.
That was hindered by two unexpected developments: the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the hospitality industry and hotel groups were no longer interested in new projects, and the city council decided to sell Co-X Properties two parcels on Evans Street to build a hotel.
Banning said the hotel partner he was working with left the deal when he found out Co-X Properties had secured an agreement with Hilton Garden Inn and that East Carolina University also was considering a hotel development with a private partner.
The city council twice extended its agreement with Seacoast Communities because it recognized the pandemic had created difficulties in conducting business.
Banning said he turned his focus on housing. Various studies done for his company showed the need for market rate housing in Greenville so he focused on creating a “Class A” apartment complex for professionals.
“Class A is a level of product, a top level community with higher end amenities and higher end finishes,” he said. “It’s designed to be a quote “Class A,” higher level community.”
Banning said he thought the city was onboard.
At various times during the process Banning talked with city administrators about a need for a parking deck for the project but the city’s proposed incentives didn’t make the project economically feasible.
Banning said he started receiving indications that city administrators and council members weren’t satisfied with a housing-only project. He floated the idea of an “indoor athletic center” but it was quickly rejected, Banning said.
In January, city administrators told Banning the council wanted to see evidence that the project was moving forward because Seacoast’s deadline for securing building permits would expire in February.
Banning submitted a letter dated Jan. 31 outlining the type of apartment development he was pursuing and a letter from a bank detailing its preliminary loan terms with Seacoast.
Shortly after the council’s Feb. 7 meeting city administrators told him they didn’t think the council would renew the agreement.
“It seemed like it was a very swift decision. We gave them our offer, our extension recommendation and our bank letter on a Friday and they (decided) on a Monday (Feb. 7) with no further discussion. It was very surprising to me, for sure,” Banning said.
No items involving the Seacoast agreement were discussed publicly during the Feb. 7 meeting. No vote was taken in open session.
Since then, he directly contacted Mayor P.J. Connelly and council members with proposals about adding an athletic center or amphitheater to the site.
“We’ve sent them alternative proposals but we haven’t gotten any feedback except P.J. (who) said they are not interested,” Banning said. He received the city’s notice of termination letter on Wednesday.
Banning said he’s waiting to see what will be the city council’s decision on terminating the agreement.
The item is listed under the council’s consent agenda, actions requiring council approval that are voted on under one motion, but it could be pulled out for discussion.
If the agreement is terminated, Banning said he’ll be interested to see how the city will move forward with the property.
Letchworth said the next steps will be determined once a decision is made about the agreement.
Banning said while the pending termination vote is surprising, he thinks Greenville is a community with great potential.
Seacoast Communities has had great success with University Edge and Dickinson Loft, he said. While it would have been nice to continue that success with the Imperial Tobacco project, he believes other opportunities are out there.