The first effort to locate a hotel in downtown Greenville has folded and the City Council is scheduled to formally terminate its relationship with the developer.
The Greenville City Council is scheduled to terminate its agreement with Seacoast Communities to develop a hotel on the Imperial Tobacco Processing Plant site during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting.
The council authorized the agreement on Feb. 13, 2020, about a month before North Carolina and much of the nation shut down because of COVID-19. The shutdown stopped travel, closed restaurants and saw hotel reservations canceled.
Seacoast also experienced difficulties when the former administrative building, which it pledged to renovate, was badly damaged by fire. The council removed the renovation requirement from its contract.
Later, protesters demanded the city restructure its agreement with Seacoast, requiring it include affordable rental housing in the project.
Because of the pandemic’s economic effects and government agencies closing offices and having employees work from home, Seacoast couldn’t meet its original development benchmarks. While the council twice amended the agreement to give the developers more time, the company couldn’t meet the agreement’s requirements.
Seacoast Communities wanted to build a boutique hotel and market-rate apartments on six acres of the former Imperial Tobacco warehouse site.
Shortly after approving the Imperial Tobacco project, the council agreed to sell two parcels located on Evans Street that made up the Hammock Lot to Co-X Properties, which wanted to build a hotel on the site.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the project, an eight-story, 101-room Hilton Garden Inn, was held in late January.