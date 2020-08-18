The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved new rules requiring county employees and the public to wear masks in county-owned facilities with a 5-4 vote Monday.
The new requirement was approved despite the misgivings of County Manager Scott Elliott, who said additional staff will be needed at entrances to ensure members of the public wore masks, and that could cost between $162,000 to $324,000.
Elliott also had concerns that employees who have medical reasons for not wearing masks and whose work requirements can’t be accommodated by being alone in an office or working from home be forced to take extended leave through the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Employees are entitled to up to 12 weeks leave through the Family Medical Leave Act, which means a position could be empty for three months.
Commissioner Chris Nunnelly, who proposed the new rule, said if an outbreak occurred among employees, then more positions would be empty for a longer period of time.
Nunnelly said implementing the policy shouldn’t cost as much as Elliot estimated.
“We can trust staff to implement this in a way that isn’t overbearing. … There are ways to be creative about it,” Nunnelly said. “We don’t have supersized volume (of the public) in our buildings. I think this idea that we will have to spend a half-million dollars to be in compliance with this is overblown.
“If we don’t pass this, we are less protected against the storm and we will reap what we sow,” Nunnelly said.
The new rule states county employees are required to wear face coverings on the job in county-owned buildings or on county grounds.
The exception is when employees are in a private office not regularly accessed by members of the public or the county workforce.
Members of the public also have to wear masks.
Unlike Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask mandate, which gives 11 exemptions, the new rule states that “members of the public who have difficulty breathing or who are unable to safely wear a mask due to any underlying health condition shall receive appropriate accommodations from the county staff” so they can obtain services.
Non-compliant employees could face disciplinary action and non-compliant members of the public could be charged with trespassing.
Commissioner Lauren White asked how far will the mask compliance be taken, noting a recent newspaper article about types of masks that are ineffective protection.
Commissioner Tom Coulson said any new rules should be vetted by Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail and the county’s board of health.
“We’ve been at this for six months and we’ve discussed this at length, and the (current) policy we have seems to be working,” Coulson said. “We are never going to be able to eliminate the virus, that was never an intent from the beginning.”
“I believe masking is very important. Data has proven over and over that masks save lives and I’m concerned about saving lives,” said Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn, the board chairman. “If we are going to be the best in the east and a leader in the state we have to be proactive in saving lives.”
Nunnelly and McLawhorn were joined by Commissioners Alex Albright, Ann Floyd Huggins and Beth Ward in voting for the new requirements.
Coulson, White and Commissioners Mike Fitzpatrick and Mary Perkins Williams voted against the motion.
Elliott said it will take a few days for the new rules to go in effect as he and department managers review its implementation.
Agenda confusion
Monday’s meeting started with confusion over proposed changes to the board’s agenda.
Elliott told the board that a business seeking a conditional- use permit to expand an existing sand mine requested a scheduled public hearing be postponed until September. He also requested that a closed session be added to discuss an economic development project.
However, White made a motion to remove an item involving the placement of a portrait in the Pitt County Courthouse without including the two items Elliott requested.
White said the portrait request didn’t follow the usual procedure, in which a senior resident judge submits the request, and it sought to place a portrait of former District Court Judge James Martin in the historic superior courtroom.
Portraits of District Court judges typically go in district courtrooms.
Fitzpatrick and Elliott said members of the county bar association and court officials wanted to form a committee to review the nominating process.
As the board started to vote, Floyd-Huggins said a motion had been made to remove the two items Elliott requested and it should be voted on first.
Elliott, along with board clerk Kimberly Hines and County Attorney Janis Gallagher asked who made the motion. Ward eventually said she made the motion, but not one identified themselves as having seconded it.
The board unanimously approved White’s motion and then voted to remove the two items Elliott requested.
Community testing
Community COVID-19 testing is scheduled to resume Aug. 24, Pitt County’s deputy health director reported.
The county health department tested 5,213 people July 19-Aug. 14, Amy Hattem said. That was 923 more people than the goal, she said.
Lab processing is still underway so the number of positive cases is unknown, Hattem said.
Health department administrators are finalizing the time and location for the second round of testing.
Other business
- The board unanimously voted to approve a request by Sheriff Paula Dance to hire an additional clerk to help process gun permits.
- The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada presented Pitt County with its 30th annual Excellence in Financial Reporting award for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019, Deputy County Manager/CFO Brian Barnett reported.