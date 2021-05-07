The gray sky threatened rain but graduates from East Carolina University’s 2020 and 2021 classes couldn’t care less. They’ve weathered far greater storms.
“Teaching 5-year-olds math online can be very frustrating,” said Lydia Cone, an elementary education graduate from Granville County who spent part of her year on an internship. “This year was pretty rough.”
A year for education unlike any before it was capped off Friday with three commencement ceremonies at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Despite social distancing standards put in place by facilities staff, the atmosphere was intimate bordering on normal.
Across the ceremonies, two for undergraduates and an evening ceremony for graduate students, more that 4,200 students would turn their tassels. During a 9 a.m. commencement, Dowdy-Ficklen’s field was awash in a sea of purple and gold.
The ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. was rescheduled to 1:30 due to the possibility of severe weather, but rain held off.
Chancellor Philip Rogers spoke to the crowd in his first commencement address as the university’s leader.
“Today, we feel a small sense of normalcy together,” Rogers said. “You can feel the energy, the Pirate spirit, back in the air here. You can hear the joy in your voices. And folks, it’s a special day because the Pirate Nation is back together in person yet again.”
Rogers asked to be indulged in a chant of “Purple, Gold,” to which students and spectators happily obliged.
Vern Davenport, chairman of ECU’s Board of Trustees, also thanked those in attendance. It was Davenport’s final commencement as chairman.
Leo Daughtry, who serves on the UNC Board of Governors, had good news for ECU graduates.
“I’ve been to a lot of them, and I don’t think I remember a single thing anyone has ever said at a graduation. However, here’s a prediction so you can have something to remember,” Daughtry said. “In the fall, the Pirates will beat Appalachian, and they’ll also beat the University of South Carolina.”
The cheers that echoed across the stadium were reminiscent of a Pirates home game.
The keynote address was delivered by University of North Carolina System President Peter Hans, who urged students to be mindful and present in their lives.
“As we gather here today with vaccines rolling out and the summer stretching before us, I don’t think there’s ever been a better moment to celebrate new beginnings,” Hans said. “You’ve arrived at this moment with the hard-earned knowledge that nothing in this world is quite as certain as we’d imagined it to be. There’s immense room for things to change, both in good and bad ways.”
He offered the example of doctors, nurses, researchers and public health officials “who have done such extraordinary work over the past year to give us our life back, many who studied right here in Greenville ... When the world seemed to be spinning out of control, they showed us all we are not powerless in the face of great forces. We can do something about it. You can do something about it.”
The graduates themselves have fought for certain. Jonn Young, an Advance native who graduated with a degree in communication in 2020 attended to receive his second degree in health and human performance.
“It’s really great that the school is doing this,” Young said. “Last year when I got my degree we didn’t have a chance at a ceremony. It’s important that people had the chance to come back and celebrate together. We can get away for a little bit.”
Rayquan Faison, a health and fitness major from Clinton, said that this was year was “the most complicated school year of his life.”
Despite that, Faison, who plans to be a personal trainer, had some positive motivation to offer his fellow graduates.
“Keep moving forward.”
Cone, who also served ECU’s Student Government Association as marketing and communication director, plans to get married and find her perfect teaching job with kindergartners.
Young is the football team’s starting punter and still has a year of eligibility left. While he plays ball, he’s also planning to pursue a certificate in marketing.
“Coming out of this pandemic I hope our country can just keep making strides,” Young said.
Leadership Awards
Five undergraduates were highlighted during Friday’s ceremony when the East Carolina Alumni Association recognized them with the Robert H. Wright Alumni Leadership Award.
The award is presented to seniors who have demonstrated achievement in scholarship, leadership and service. It is the most prestigious award the association can bestow on an undergraduate student.
All five were students in a field related to public health: Adam Butler, Jamie Chamberlin, Victoria Chan, William Richard Guiler and Dana Shefet.
Butler, of Roseboro, is a member of Pirates Promoting Community Wellness, an organization that focuses on local community health volunteer events. He will attend the Brody School of Medicine in the fall.
Chamberlin, of Greenville, is a graduate in biochemistry and chemistry and an Early Assurance Scholar to the School of Medicine through ECU’s Honors College. She has been involved in research projects as an undergraduate that include topics like the conductivity of fuel cells.
Chan, of Holly Springs, is a public health studies and psychology double major. She was responsible for instituting a mentoring program and a health initiative at the Jack Minges Unit of the Boys & Girls Club. She will attend medical school after graduation.
Guiler is a double major in psychology and multidisciplinary studies in neuroscience. He was named a 2020 Goldwater Scholar and is a mentor for the International Precollege Association for Research in STEM. He is also a race and mental health advocate. He is a Charlotte native and plans to enroll in a neuroscience doctoral program.
Shefet is a public health major from Cary. She has been involved with a program that focuses on childhood obesity prevention as well as having worked with the British Heart Foundation and presented at the UNESCO World Conference in Bioethics, Medical Ethics and Health Law. She plans to attend the Brody School of Medicine.