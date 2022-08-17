Builders working on a downtown hotel project have encountered delays because city infrastructure isn’t where utility maps said it was supposed to be, but developers expect to meet a 2023 construction deadline.

Maps that showed the location of water, sewer and other infrastructure along Evans Street, one of the oldest parts of the city, were out of date and inaccurate, a developer of the Hilton Garden Inn said last week.


