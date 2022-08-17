Builders working on a downtown hotel project have encountered delays because city infrastructure isn’t where utility maps said it was supposed to be, but developers expect to meet a 2023 construction deadline.
Maps that showed the location of water, sewer and other infrastructure along Evans Street, one of the oldest parts of the city, were out of date and inaccurate, a developer of the Hilton Garden Inn said last week.
“It seems like every time you start digging in a place where there’s been something in the years before, the decade before, the century before, there’s something that is a mystery when you start digging,” said Paul Adkison of Co-X Holdings, which is building the eight-story, 101-room hotel at 419 Evans St.
Construction crews discovered the inaccuracies as prepared the site, Adkison said. Project engineers have since been working with Greenville Utilities Commission to prepare new maps that identify the correct location of pipes and other utility connections.
While the issue has changed where builders will connect to the city’s infrastructure, the building’s look and flow are untouched, Adkison said. He anticipates site work will begin in a couple of weeks.
“We are still on the schedule and marching on the schedule. In fact, we’ve picked out a lot of the interior look and feel components — chairs, carpets, floor and paint — pretty exciting things for us to get into,” Adkison said.
Adkison and his partner Scott Diggs are East Carolina University alumni. They serve on the ECU Foundation and the Miller School of Entrepreneurship Advisory Council.
They are working with students and faculty from ECU’s interior design program, schools of Hospitality Leadership and Construction Management, and the College of Fine Arts and Communication to consult on different aspects of the building construction and finishes.
“It’s not going to be a normal (Hilton Garden Inn),” he said. “It’s going to be elevated. Purple can get a little gaudy, but there’s enough element of what I call Down East feel with a little of a purple element and a level of sophistication that I think people will appreciate.”
Adkison said the company also plans to issue a news release in the “not to distant future” announcing the name of the hotel’s restaurant and rooftop bar.
“We feel really great about the project. The business environment looks better than we originally thought,” Adkison said.