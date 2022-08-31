Schools across the country temporarily stepped up security measures last spring following an elementary school massacre in Texas. But for Pitt County Schools and many other districts across the state, increased law enforcement presence continues.

The district began the new academic year this week with 33 school resource officers assigned to elementary, middle and high schools across the county. It is working to hire two more officers to add to the staff that serves nearly three dozen schools. The county’s early college high schools, located on the campuses of Pitt Community College and East Carolina University, are protected by campus police.


Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.