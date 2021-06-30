The Women, Infants and Children program has increased the cash-value benefits for active participants to $35 per month through September, the Pitt County Department of Social Services announced.
The increase will help clients to choose more fruits and vegetables at the grocery store, a news release said. During this time, WIC participants will receive their eWIC benefits one month at a time.
WIC is a supplemental nutrition program for women with children up to 5 years old and pregnant women. It serves as a resource for clients to receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services and healthy foods, the release said. It also serves as a referral resource for health care or other programs.
The state continues to automatically load benefits onto the eWIC card. Clients are encouraged to download the BNFT app if they do not already have it on their smartphones to be able to see their monthly shopping list and current available benefits.
In an effort to practice social distancing, most WIC and breastfeeding services for both new and current clients continue to be available by phone.
Individuals, who have been affected by job losses, or who do not have enough food in the home, can contact Pitt County Health Department at 902-2393 to see if they qualify for these services. Residents also may visit www.nutritionnc.com.