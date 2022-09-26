shooting range

Coastal Plains Shooting Academy plans to open a 14,000-square-foot facility on nearly 4.4 acres on Diamond Drive, above.

 Google Maps

Developers of an indoor shooting range will be able to build the facility despite the objections of a neighbor who operates a horse stable and riding school.

The Greenville Board of Adjustment voted 6-1 last week to award the special use permit to Coastal Plains Shooting Academy, which plans to open a 14,000-square-foot facility on nearly 4.4 acres on Diamond Drive.


