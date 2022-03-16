Inflation has driven up the costs of Greenville’s effort to improve greenways and multi-use streets.
Civil engineer Lynn Raynor reviewed the status of the city’s BUILD project at Monday’s City Council workshop. Later in the meeting, the council learned that American Rescue Plan funding could cover the inflation increases.
The BUILD Project was launched in late 2019 after the city received $15 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to combine with city dollars to build four greenway and sidewalk projects and make improvements to West Fifth Street from Cadillac Drive to Reade Street. The West Fifth Street project is divided into three phases.
When the city first developed its BUILD plan, it estimated the projects would cost slightly less than $24 million.
By spring of 2021, the project cost had risen to $32 million. City engineers and the project design team met to find ways to reduce costs. Raynor said the city couldn’t cut any portion of the project because of the transportation department’s grant requirements.
The city wanted to prioritize the three segments of the West Fifth Street project, he said.
Staff recommended a 50 percent reduction in landscaping costs, using concrete and grass instead of brick sidewalks and plazas, avoiding utility relocations on the South Tar River Greenway project, eliminating pedestrian lighting improvements and using on-road facilities for the Moye Boulevard project.
Raynor said the decision to keep the existing pedestrian lighting on Moye Boulevard was made because fewer people use that sidewalk, unlike the heavily traveled West Fifth Street sidewalks.
The reductions brought project costs to $28 million in 2021, Raynor said. A combination of supply chain issues, a tight labor market and a surplus of construction jobs among contractors has driven up the project’s costs to an estimated $31.6 million, a $3.6 million increase, he said.
Staff is in the final phases of preparing a draft agreement. Raynor said the project should be approved by mid-August and the Federal Highway Administration should release the money no later than Sept. 30. Bids will be solicited later in the fall and construction should begin in early 2023, he said.
Later in the workshop, Financial Services Director Byron Hayes reported that the recently approved final rules for using American Rescue Plan Act money will allow the city to use up to $10 million of its $24.7 million allocation to cover some of the city’s BUILD grant costs.
The $10 million also can be used to fund street reconstruction or rehabilitation projects and the projects being recommended in the city’s proposed fiscal year 2023-27 capital improvement plan.
There are $176.7 million in projects included in the five-year plan, Hayes said.
Street improvements will get the largest share of the pie, $62.7 million, followed by stormwater projects at $48.9 million.
There are $28.8 million in identified parks projects, nearly $13.7 million in fire-rescue, nearly $18.8 million in public works projects, and police would get $3.7 million.
The city has identified $82.1 million in funding, including its annual $2.8 million in yearly pavement management dollars, nearly $10 million for the Greenville Mill Run North Fork stormwater improvement plan and $5.4 million to stabilize St. Andrew stream.
There are $94.6 million worth of projects for which staff is exploring funding sources, Hayes said.