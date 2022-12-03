The State Highway Patrol has investigated 20 fatal crashes in Pitt County since January, but the agency has limited who can access information about the incidents as a result of litigation across the state.
Crash reports from the State Highway Patrol were last referenced in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 31, 2021. Between Jan. 5 and Sept. 23, data provided by the N.C. Department of Transportation shows limited details on the 20 fatal crashes being investigated by the Highway Patrol.
Pitt County has historically had high fatal crash numbers, with a review of state and local crash records and Daily Reflector archives indicating at least 21 deaths by crash on Pitt County roadways in 2021, 42 in 2020, 32 in 2015 and 33 in 2007.
The lowest total in the county in two decades was when 11 deaths by crash were recorded in 2002.
In the past, that information could be tracked online by using DMV-349 forms, referred to colloquially as crash or accident reports, which were made available online by law enforcement agencies across North Carolina including the Highway Patrol. Agencies like the Greenville Police Department still offer public accident report databases through systems like eCrash, where users can search for accidents by street names and date ranges. That was the case for State Highway Patrol investigations as well, where dates and counties were part of search criteria, but now search criteria on the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s website database are limited to name, license plate numbers, license numbers and report numbers.
State and law enforcement entities diminishing accessibility to public records has the Highway Patrol and DMV “out of their lane,” according to Brian Massey, a professor of communication at East Carolina University. In regards to crash reports, that information is a matter of public safety.
“What DPS has done here has made it a lot harder to get that necessary information for public safety,” Massey said. “It’s still available within that public records law. They haven’t really violated the language of the law, but they have certainly walked over the spirit of the law for reasons that I don’t understand.”
When public records are made accessible, it is easier to hold entities like government representatives or public institutions accountable, Massey said.
“People talk about government as this separated third party, but we are the government,” Massey said. “We just have designated people to do the work of it. We are the government. All of those records are ours, but we need access to those records as a public to make sure the people we have designated to do the work of government are doing it ethically, morally, properly by any benchmark you want to apply.”
Without those crash records, Massey added, it is harder for policy makers and community members to have an idea of how many incidents are occurring in their area.
First Sgt. Christopher Knox, public information officer for the State Highway Patrol, said the agency changed its website to make reports obtainable only to people directly impacted, thereby protecting their privacy.
“That would be those who were involved in a wreck,” Knox said. “People who have been involved in a collision continue to get their reports and we still have that site available ... but people just looking for the sake of looking, the law said, are not privy to information found in a collision report.”
But under N.C. General Statutes, “reports made by law enforcement officers and medical examiners are public records and are open to inspection by the general public at all reasonable times.” More so, Massey said, you lose valuable context which can be found through other online public records like police incident reports or even campaign contributions.
A June decision by the United States Court of Appeals Fourth Circuit Court granted summary judgment to defendants in the civil cases of Garey et al v. James S. Farrin et al and Hatch v. Demayo. In those cases the defendants, attorneys, used addresses on accident reports to send mailers to people who had been involved in vehicle collisions. Two groups of drivers who received those mailers sued for damages and injunctive relief, invoking a section of the Driver’s Privacy Protection Act, or DPPA.
Prior to the court’s decision others attempted to levy a suit against the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) and State Highway Patrol for selling information in violation of the DPPA, which states that personal information on motor vehicle records cannot be used for marketing purposes. The suit was denied by a District Court judge, but it did lead CMPD to stop offering its reports online.
Now, while the information is still obtainable, it is far less accessible. Prospective data requests must be submitted individually by a requester, who should be a signatory authority with a company or agency. Those requests are required to be comprehensive, and each certified copy of a report comes with a $5.50 fee, according to the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles’ website.
Requests can also be submitted in person at the NCDMV License Plate Agency at 4121 New Bern Ave., Raleigh.
The litigation also led some law offices to stop using mailers to advertise, as was the case for the Law Offices of Jason E. Taylor, which operates across North and South Carolina to include Greenville. Tim Burch, a Greenville-based attorney with the offices, said that the decision to stop using mailers was a direct result of the litigation after the Taylor office was sued.
“I know that (lawyers) prevailed in ... kicking that case out, but I think there was still time for appeal, so they were not crowing too soon about it,” Burch said. “I know that after the favorable decision by the federal district court, Charlotte did not change the way they do things. Back in the day, we were sending (mailers), and that’s how we got named in the lawsuit. We immediately stopped sending them; it was kind of a no-brainer.”
Burch said that was not a hit to the firm’s business, however, since he considers mailers to be an outdated means of contacting people specifically with their market becoming oversaturated. He said the sheer volume of letters people received after they were involved in a crash likely did not make the practice a useful one and that his office instead relies on word of mouth or referrals.
“People that were sending out mailers, I could see that being a major impact on their ability to get the word out about the type of work that they do,” Burch said.
Since attorneys like Burch have access to the names of victims who reach out to them, the new website restrictions are not as much of an issue when it comes to viewing the reports. He said that even then a good amount of data is redacted for the public.
Burch said the precedent in one of the cases stemmed from an issue in South Carolina, which ended up in the state’s Supreme Court, where lawyers were asking for information on drivers who owned specific makes and models of vehicles in order to market about issues like recalls. However, as stated in the Fourth Circuit’s ruling, motor vehicle reports of that nature are protected under the DPPA, while accident reports are public record.
Various media agencies in North Carolina have taken umbrage with the practice, according to Amanda Martin, general counsel to the North Carolina Press Association. She said that agencies like WRAL and the News & Observer in Raleigh have been vocal about the court’s declaration of accident reports as public record.
“Our position is these are public,” Martin said.
Martin said that public information law does not require that particular agencies be required to put any documents online. However, if they do, she said they should not eliminate anyone’s right to view such documents.
Rep. Kandie Smith, a Democrat who represents District 8 in the North Carolina House of Representatives, released a statement in response to an interview request about public records and their impact on privacy.
“One of my biggest priorities as an elected official has always been transparency,” Smith said. “I am a firm believer that any information that can be made accessible to the public that helps to inform them of what is happening in our government and in our community is a good thing. The question for me, when we begin to restrict peoples access to information is, where do we draw the line?”
A spokeswoman for the Greenville Police Department said that the agency is aware of the statewide litigation from Garey and Hatch, and has been in contact with the state and other agencies to research options for possible changes.
The spokeswoman said that the department is framing a policy and will announce any changes regarding the availability of reports by Jan. 1, 2023.