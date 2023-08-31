Justin Michael Tyson, 32

Tyson

 Contributed photo

A Pitt County jury found a Winterville man guilty on all charges for the stabbing assault of a detention center officer last June.

The jury's deliberations in the state's case against Justin Michael Tyson, 32, of 2533 Westminster Drive, took about an hour for charges of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, possession of a weapon as an inmate and assaulting a detention center employee. A charge of carrying a concealed weapon was not previously reported.


  