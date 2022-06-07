Pitt County Schools has begun a week of celebration for the Class of 2022 with its first graduation for Innovation Early College High School.
Thirty-two students received diplomas at the ceremony, held June 4 on the campus of East Carolina University, where IECHS was launched in August 2018. The school is the district’s second early college, but members of its graduating class have celebrated four years of firsts.
Student Government Association representative Jesus Jimenez-Sanchez called the occasion “a day to celebrate the legacy we will leave here as the first graduating class.” He is among 16 seniors who did not turn the tassel on Saturday but elected to remain at the school as “super seniors.” They will spend a fifth year of high school working to obtain additional college credits before graduating.
One of 10 early college high schools in the state to be partnered with a four-year university, IECHS allows students to earn as many as 60 hours of college transfer credits at no cost while in high school. Principal Jennifer James said members of the Class of 2022 have earned anywhere from nine to more than 50 hours of university credits in their four years at IECHS.
“That’s why some are not staying a fifth year because in their mind it would not be beneficial to stay a fifth year and only accumulate a small handful of credits,” she said in an interview. “Of the other 16 that are staying, we have a few that only need nine or 12 credits, and they’re just going to spread it over the last year, try to get an internship, get some skills under their belt.”
Twenty members of the graduating class will continue their education at a four-year university, with six of those enrolling as ECU students in the fall. Four plan to enroll at Pitt Community College, two are joining the Navy and six plan to go directly into the workforce.
James said online learning prompted by COVID-19 brought numerous changes for many Innovation students, including some who took jobs during the pandemic.
“They really grew up fast during that time,” she said. “They got to experience the freedom of coming and going to work, making money and doing what they wanted to do. So now they’re in a decision of, ‘Do I continue with that lifestyle or do I want to continue on and go to school?’”
While James initially expected that the vast majority if not all of IECHS graduates might pursue higher education immediately after high school, she is seeing a paradigm shift in education. One of her graduates has opted to work in a restaurant to determine if he wants to pursue a career in culinary arts. Another has decided to obtain a welding certificate from Pitt Community College. While not typical to the early college experience, she considers both to be success stories.
“I think the early college experience does allow students to try some things out, do some exploring and really make the decision,” James said. “That’s what we’re trying to do here is help our students find their gifts and talents and strengths and be successful.”
James told hundreds of family members and friends gathered in Hendrix Theatre that IECHS graduates were offered admission to nearly 40 colleges and universities with more than $1.5 million in scholarship awards.
Senior class President Jacob Ramirez-Perez, who will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a full scholarship, also was offered a scholarship to attend North Carolina State University.
“Whether we choose to enlist in the military, join the workforce or pursue higher education, I know that every single one of us will continue to make the world a better place,” he said in his address to fellow graduates.
Ramirez-Perez, a first-generation college student, has 49 credit hours to transfer to UNC. His college transcript includes all As except for one B in a communication course.
“That B would soon serve as a reminder that nobody is perfect in everything,” he said. “But if we continue to do our best and give it all we can, that is what truly matters.”
Ramirez-Perez said members of the Class of 2022 joked that IECHS, which started out with only three classrooms and an office, should have been named Innovation Early College Hallway. But its size was not the only thing that made the school unique.
Ramirez-Perez and other first-year students were involved in nearly every decision, from selecting the school’s mascot (the kraken, a legendary sea monster), to helping to craft its motto and mission statement. Throughout their four years, students have continued to have a voice in everything from establishing clubs and a yearbook to this year planning the first prom and the inaugural graduation ceremony. James said students helped select their own stoles and tassels as well as the venue for the first graduation.
“They’ve had a lot of firsts and they’ve been excited about all the firsts,” she said. “They’ll always be able to look back and say, ‘We did that’ for years and years to come, to say, ‘We helped build that program and that school.’
“We say, ‘Be a legend; leave a legacy,’ and they’re really done that.”