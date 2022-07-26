Cotanche Street

More bars would be able to locate along Cotanche Street and other areas in the city’s center if the City Council eliminates a 500-foot rule.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greeville

Greenville officials have scheduled three public forums for Wednesday to gather more input on ordinance changes that would allow more bars to operate downtown.

The city announced on Monday that the first meeting will be held at 10 a.m. via Zoom. Two additional meetings will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the Third Floor Gallery of City Hall, 200 W. Fifth St. The agenda will be the same for each meeting.


