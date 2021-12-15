Residents can get a first look today at the City of Greenville’s yearlong effort to revise its stormwater management program to meet new state standards.
A public information meeting is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. in the City Hall Third Floor Gallery, 200 W. Fifth St.
Stormwater management rules are designed to protect local waterways from nutrient runoff that can cause environmental damage and to keep the community from flooding.
The city formed a stormwater regulatory committee consisting of engineers, developers and environmental professionals earlier this year and tasked it with rewriting the city’s existing stormwater ordinance to meet newly implemented state guidelines, said Daryl Norris, a civil engineer and Greenville’s stormwater management division director.
The rule changes also are needed so the city can comply with Neuse River nutrient rules. The city recently received a mandate to follow those rules.
The recommended changes mostly affect the city’s rules requiring new development to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus that flows into local waterways. The update changes specifics about how the runoff is calculated, Norris said.
There also will be flexibility in options for the city’s detention ordinance. New developments must ensure runoff from the site moves no faster after development than before.
“There’s a lot of different options for it, but they basically build a detention pond and hold that water back and release it slowly,” Norris said.
“It’s a pretty comprehensive look at our ordinance. There are quite a bit of changes throughout our stormwater ordinance. It’s why we’ve done a yearlong process and (are) having public information meetings,” he said.
After today’s meeting, a similar presentation will be given to the Greenville City Council during a January workshop.
The recommendation will be submitted to the state Department of Environmental Quality for review. It will then be forwarded to the state’s Environmental Management Commission for review and approval.
Once the commission gives its approval, the document will be returned to the City Council for final approval, Norris said.
It’s expected the new requirements will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.