Pitt County staff will conduct two public input meetings for “Envision Pitt County 2045,” a new comprehensive land use plan that will guide future growth and development within the county’s planning jurisdiction.
The meetings on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 will be an opportunity for members of the public to review the draft recommendations in the plan and to provide input on topics such as land use, transportation, housing, community character, economic development, recreation and natural assets, the county reported.
The Nov. 29 meeting is at the Community Schools and Recreation Building at Alice F. Keene District Park, 4561 County Home Road.
The Dec. 1 meeting is at North Pitt High School, 5659 N.C. 11 North, Bethel
The Pitt County Department of Social Services continues to seek help from the community to bring “Holiday Cheer” to the 225 foster children currently in legal custody of the agency.
The annual holiday support program that relies solely on donations from citizens and community partners, county government said. Donations of financial assistance along with new, unwrapped toys and clothing items are being accepted.
DSS is asking residents to consider sponsoring a child by purchasing items such as toys, gift cards, games, puzzles, coloring books and monetary donations. The department is also in need of diapers and pull-ups of all sizes, socks, pajamas, gloves and toboggans.
The department is hoping to receive donations by Dec. 9 in order to distribute gifts to the children but will accept donations after this date. Oftentimes, children can be placed into custody very close to the holiday and the department tries to be prepared for those situations.
Make checks or money orders payable to Pitt County Department of Social Services and earmark them “Foster Care Holiday Cheer.” Mail or deliver donations to Pitt County Department of Social Services, ATTN: Foster Care Special Needs & Holiday Fund, 1717 W Fifth Street, Greenville.