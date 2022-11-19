Pitt County staff will conduct two public input meetings for “Envision Pitt County 2045,” a new comprehensive land use plan that will guide future growth and development within the county’s planning jurisdiction.

The meetings on Nov. 29 and Dec. 1 will be an opportunity for members of the public to review the draft recommendations in the plan and to provide input on topics such as land use, transportation, housing, community character, economic development, recreation and natural assets, the county reported.

