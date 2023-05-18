Installation of two chess tables at the Town Common began this week now that private donors have funded the cost.
The tables are expected to take two weeks to fully install, according to Don Octigan, director of Recreation and Parks for the city, who said in a memo that the tables will be the first of their kind in eastern North Carolina.
The project appealed to Octigan as a means of “expanding the outdoor leisure opportunities available to residents” and promoting a sense of unity.
Weather may affect the installation timeline for the tables, Octigan cautioned, but the park will remain open while work progresses.
The tables are being installed adjacent to the Town Common’s inclusive playground and restroom facilities, in the area of the park across from Reade Street. It will be fully ADA-compliant.
Fundraising was spearheaded by Justin Miller, a 14-year resident. A member of the local Family Chess Club, he reignited his interest in the hobby when he decided to teach his kids the game. He hopes the new tables will provide that same kind of intergenerational relationship for other players.
“I envision maybe a grandparent and a grandchild going out to the park, and after they’ve had their time on the playground they go over and play a game of chess,” Miller said. “Both of those options are going to be available at Town Common. I think that’s an important thing. It ties in all the generations.”
Funds came from a charitable trust as well as grassroots donors. The Family Chess Club is not affiliated with the project, Miller said.
Octigan in his note to the city manager and City Council said the project is solely funded through private donations.
Chessboards will be incorporated into the tables, but players will have to bring their own game pieces. Miller said that chess sets can be checked out at Sheppard Memorial Library for free.
Chess tables are a popular amenity in other city parks according to Octigan. Miller said that the pandemic and the popularity of Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit” brought a resurgence of interest in the game.
While online chess is a popular option for some, Miller said that it is a different experience looking over top of a board and making moves against a person face to face. That stems from both the 3D aspects of in-person chess as well as the chance to talk over the game, he said.
“You can talk about it during the game or afterward and just kind of enjoy being with each other,” Miller said. “Enjoying that camaraderie and the shared love of this game is something you may miss out on sitting in front of a screen.”
Miller said that chess can improve skills like confidence and decision-making in children, while older adults can also benefit from the game as a form of mental exercise.
Though there are no official plans in place to install more tables at other sites, Octigan said that a great way to get the amenities people want is through grassroots funding initiatives like this one.