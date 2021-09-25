A group of clergy who represent a cross-section of faith and people came together this week to offer blessings to area first responders.
Interfaith Clergy Standing for Community held its third Blessing of the Badges on Tuesday at First Christian Church in Greenville. The pandemic canceled last year’s event, so organizers were determined to make this year’s event happen, even if it required a last-minute change to a drive-through blessing closed to the public.
“We just are so thankful we could have this time together that we could do something a little different and it just excites my heart to see these law enforcement and different members of the badge-wearing community as they come together,” said The Rev. Andrew Shue, senior minister at First Christian.
Shue and a half dozen other clergy members offered prayers for police officers, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters, paramedics and other responders from Pitt and Martin counties. They included Rob Jackson of First Presbyterian in Greenville, James Alexander of Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist, Harvey Karz-Wagman of Congregation Bayt Shalom, and Rodney Coles, one of the founders of the interfaith group.
First responders gathered with the ministers about noon Tuesday as winds blew clouds across the sun. Pastor Eve Rogers, of New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville, led the group in a call and response liturgy.
“We invoke prayerfully the guidance, the wisdom and the strength of the almighty in fulfilling the challenging duty of our badges,” she prayed. “We pray to serve worthily as peacekeepers and first responders.”
“Blessed are the peacemakers for they should be called children of God,” the group responded.
“Bless us, Dear Master, to recognize that our badges are symbols of public faith and create in us a devotion to the ethics of the offices that these badges represent,” Rogers prayed.
Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman, Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and Martin County Sheriff Tim Manning thanked the group and offered their own prayers.
Responders returned to a line of fire trucks, patrol cars and ambulances that wrapped the church property and received further blessings, gifts and food as they exited.
The event was posted live on Facebook for the public. The video remains available at facebook.com/churchesoutreachnetwork/videos/165840562362037/