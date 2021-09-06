The details of the opening of a multimillion dollar intermodal freight facility north of Rocky Mount are taking shape, the state Transportation Department said.
Planning is underway for a mid-October ribbon cutting for the future CSX facility, also called the Carolina Connector, Transportation Department Marketing and Communications Project Manager Katie Trout said recently.
The facility is going to be a place for freight trains to arrive, with the freight to be off-loaded onto other trains or trucks for distribution. Trout said more details, including the logistics and the list of speakers, will be forthcoming as the ceremonial opening date approaches.
Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, D-Wilson, and other dignitaries and residents gathered in April 2019 on the lawn of the N.C. Wesleyan campus for a dirt-turning ceremony signaling the start of construction of the facility.
The future facility is just on the Edgecombe County side of the Nash County-Edgecombe County line. Completion was originally expected in January 2020.
Carolinas Gateway Partnership Vice President Oppie Jordan said in July that workers from Ireland were delayed in coming to install the cranes at the site due to safety restrictions resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.