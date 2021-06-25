A public artwork installation will close an intersection near Greenville’s Uptown District beginning Sunday.
Evans Street at Reade Circle is scheduled to be closed to through traffic from all directions to allow for the installation of pavement artwork within the intersection. This closure is scheduled to last through Wednesday. These dates are weather-permitting.
Detour signs will be posted to divert motorists to designated routes for the duration of the closure.
The artwork is a star design that repeats a hexagon shape in its center and rays. The shape represents the molecular structure of an emerald, according to the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge’s description of the project.
It is one phase in the Emerald Loop Project, an arts trail that will connect the city’s “artistic and cultural gems,” according to an earlier news report.
The “gems” are the public arts projects located throughout the downtown area. Stops will be located near East Carolina University, downtown and west Greenville.
Earlier in the week, contractors began resurfacing First and Cotanches streets as part of the 2021 Street Resurfacing Project.
The First Street resurfacing is between South Washington and Cotanche streets. The section includes the “United Against Racism” street mural, which was painted by local artists in December of 2020 with the understanding that it would be temporary, due to the resurfacing plans.
The First Street project consists of milling, deep patch repairs, resurfacing and striping. It is expected to be complete by July 3.
The same work is being done on Cotanche and contractors are aiming to start on it during the same timeframe as the work on First Street. If contractors are unable to complete work on Cotanche prior to July 3, work will resume on July 12, according to a news release.
No detours are expected, but some lane closures will be necessary.
A total of 10.6 lane miles on 18 streets are scheduled to be resurfaced in the 2021 Street Resurfacing Project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.