A Ford sedan involved in a wreck on Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive sustained severe damage Wednesday afternoon. A second vehicle was involved in the wreck and multiple people were transported to ECU Health Medical Center by ambulance, authorities said.
Photo by Christina Ruotolo
Scenes from a wreck on Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive Wednesday afternoon.
Christina Ruotolo/The Daily Reflector
A GMC truck flipped on Greenville Boulevard.
Photo by Christian Ruotolo
A silver GMC truck flipped over in the center of Greenville Boulevard at Kristin Drive on Wednesday afternoon.
A passenger in a Wednesday afternoon wreck on Greenville Boulevard that sent five people to the hospital is in critical condition, according to police.
The Greenville Police Department on Thursday morning said that a preliminary investigation shows a white Ford sedan was making a left turn from Kristin Drive onto Greenville Boulevard when it collided with a silver GMC Sierra pickup truck heading westbound on Greenville Boulevard.
All five passengers who were involved in the wreck were transported to ECU Health Medical Center. One of the occupants of the sedan was listed in critical condition on Thursday morning.
Eyewitness photos from the scene showed extensive damage to both vehicles. The truck was flipped in the center of Greenville Boulevard and traffic was shut down in both directions for close to an hour and a half.
The investigation is still active. The department urges those with information to contact Officer Chapel Stocks at 252-329-3490.