Fire impacts businesses

A building at the Charleston Square Office Suites on 3219 Landmark St. was severely damaged by a fire Tuesday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 Photo by Pat Gruner

Five organizations have been displaced after a fire that caused heavy damage to an office complex near the Greenville Convention Center on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire at the Charleston Square Office Suites at 3219 Landmark St. remains under investigation. About 22 firefighters were dispatched to the scene about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.


