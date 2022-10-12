Five organizations have been displaced after a fire that caused heavy damage to an office complex near the Greenville Convention Center on Tuesday.
The cause of the fire at the Charleston Square Office Suites at 3219 Landmark St. remains under investigation. About 22 firefighters were dispatched to the scene about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
The fire affected Better People Outreach and Treatment Service, Daniels Quality & Assurance Transportation, Sure Foundation Behavioral Health Services, The Pitt County Aids Service Organizations (PiCASO) and Clay Steinwinter Music.
Morgan Baker, a staff member for PiCASO, said she got a call from the president of the organization's board after a client asked him if their building was on fire. Baker said she and others with the organization watched the fire for at least an hour on Tuesday night.
"The first thought that went through my mind was, what did we leave plugged in?" Baker said. "We didn't know whose building it was, where it started. We didn't know how badly it was effected."
A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze, but he was treated on scene and is in good condition, said Jessica Blackwell, the fire department's public information officer. The fire was under control by 9:12 p.m. Tuesday.
Blackwell said that the fire department had responded to a vegetation fire outside the office suites on Tuesday afternoon. The State Bureau of Investigation, State Fire Marshal's Office and Greenville police are assisting in the investigation.
Blackwell said it is common for state agencies to assist in an investigation. The SBI assisted back in July when the Dollar General on 3100 Stantonsburg Road was set ablaze.
Blackwell added that just because the SBI and GPD were assisting, that does not mean there is any indication at this time of criminal intent in the fire.
Regardless of the cause, Baker said that PiCASO and other businesses will likely be displaced by the fire.
"We've been here for several years, almost a decade in this unit," Baker said. "We've made a lot of great memories, we've had a lot of great events and we lost all of that quickly.
"I know we will be fine compared to some other businesses. We are non-profit based so we are really fortunate in that we are not a private business. But I also feel we have had a great sense of community with our neighbors and other tenants. For that, I am very grateful."
Baker said PiCASO does not currently have a plan for relocation at this time. She and other tenants were unable to view any damage as investigators continued looking through the building into Wednesday afternoon.
From the look of the outside of the building, PiCASO did not bear the brunt of the damage. The business two doors down had part of its roof burned out and there were blackened pieces of the building's frame visible through a burned out hole.