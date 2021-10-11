The Greenville Police Department is continuing to seek the public’s help to determine what led to a crash on North Greene Street that killed a motorcyclist Friday.
Officers responded at 5:37 p.m. to reports of a vehicle collision south of Pactolus Highway.
A news release from the department said that a black 2006 Jeep Wrangler driven by Devin Black, 21, of Greenville was attempting to make a left turn out of the parking lot of Carolina Tire Service at 1620 Greene St. when he pulled in front of a motorcycle.
The northbound motorcycle collided with the Jeep, which Black was attempting to turn south. The motorcycle operator, Jaison Jackson, 37, of Greenville, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Police are attempting to determine factors such as the speed at which Jackson was traveling as well as whether or not Black saw the motorcycle.
No charges have been filed, the department said on Monday. The investigation is ongoing.
A release from the department said that they are urging any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers at 758-7777 or Officer A.S. Samuel of the Traffic Safety Unit at 414-0709.