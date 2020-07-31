Tropical Storm Isaias battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic on Thursday as it continued on a forecast track toward the U.S. East Coast. The storm unleashed small landslides and caused widespread flooding and power outages on an island still recovering from previous hurricanes and earthquakes.
The storm’s maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (95 kph) also toppled trees and some telephone and electrical cables across Puerto Rico. Especially hard hit was the territory’s southern region, which still shakes daily. Santos Seda, mayor of the southwest coastal town of Guánica, told The Associated Press that he has received reports of downed trees and inundated neighborhoods where earthquake-damaged homes still stand.
Isaias was centered about 85 miles (140 kilometers) southeast of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic early Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was moving northwest at 20 mph (31 kph), and its center was forecast to move near the southeastern Bahamas by early Friday.
It was forecast to approach the North Carolina coast as a hurricane on Monday.