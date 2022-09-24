Believe it or not, when best-selling author Sheila Turnage first got the idea for her latest middle-grade novel, she was just a fourth-grader herself.
Walking along a Hatteras Island beach with her father, then 9-year-old Turnage saw something black and shiny that drew her attention. Former Navy serviceman A.C. Turnage didn’t need to embellish the story to whet his daughter’s curiosity; the truth would do just fine. It was oil that had continued to leak for years from ships sunk off the island during World War II.
“He said, ‘That’s part of our secret history,’” Turnage recalled. “I think he also mentioned spies, and it’s like the hook was set.”
But it would be several decades before she would land this one. The 384-page mystery, “Island of Spies” was released Tuesday
“This has been in the works for a very long time,” Turnage, 68, said, explaining that once she began the project, the coronavirus pandemic caused what is generally a two-year process to extend to three and a half years. “But I think it was worth the wait.”
Set in 1942 on Hatteras Island, it is inspired by true stories of U-boat bombings off the Outer Banks. So numerous were the German attacks on Allied shipping vessels that the region earned the nickname Torpedo Junction. Though the onslaught occurred years before Turnage was born, she would later hear the stories of ships burning at sea. News reports of the assaults, which began about six weeks after Pearl Harbor, were classified. So while island residents were instructed to keep their house lights off at night to keep from lighting the way for the enemy, many Americans were in the dark about what was happening.
“I’ve always been intrigued by World War II ... because it changed so much for our country,” Turnage said. “(But) this isn’t a war story. World War II is simply the backstory for ‘Island of Spies,’ which is about three young friends trying to track down a spy on Hatteras Island. This is also a book about the importance of family and fathers in particular. It’s about three friends learning to stand up for themselves and learning they can always count on each other.”
Turnage, who remembers climbing to the top of Hatteras Lighthouse when she was about the age of the Dime Novel Kids detectives in “Island of Spies,” has always loved the history of North Carolina’s Outer Banks, the Graveyard of the Atlantic.
“So this has been perking in the back of my mind for a long time. But it didn’t really occur to me to use it as a backstory for a book until I really started thinking about what I wanted to write next.
“It’s just been a slow accumulation,” she said, chuckling to herself, “kind of like lint.”
Now what kind of writer rolls out a simile about lint to describe a part of the creative process? An award-winning one.
Turnage, known for her love of metaphor and her Southern wit, saw her 2012 novel, “Three Times Lucky,” go on to become a Newbery Honor Book, a New York Times best-seller, an E.B. White Read-Aloud Honor Book and an Edgar Award finalist. It was the first of four titles in the celebrated Mo and Dale Mystery series, which features the adventures of sixth-grade detectives Mo LoBeau and best friend Dale Earnhardt Johnson III in the fictional North Carolina town of Tupelo Landing. The series remains popular four years after the publication of the final installment, “The Law of Finders Keepers.”
“People cried,” Turnage said of the announcement the beloved Desperado Detectives were closing their last case.
The author also went through a grieving period of sorts. After all, she had spent the better part of a decade with these characters.
“I loved Mo and Dale,” she said. “It was hard to leave them, so it took a little while. I think that’s another reason this book took a little longer. I needed a little bit of time to shift gears and think.”
While she had the Hatteras Island storyline in mind, Turnage needed to take some time to frame this work of historical fiction and to develop the voices of a new cast of characters.
Like Mo from the earlier series, Sarah Stickley Lawson is spirited and headstrong. The 12-year-old, known as “Stick,” is a would-be detective, along with friends Neb and Rain. Stick has aspirations of becoming a scientist, an uncommon career choice for women in the 1940s.
“We never think about that (now). Of course, you can be a scientist,” Turnage said. “But that, alone, was enough to make her odd in this time period.”
The character is modeled after Turnage’s mother, Vivian Taylor Turnage, a longtime Farmville physics and chemistry teacher. The character of Rain is loosely based on artist Minnie Evans, who grew up near Wilmington.
Rain and her mother live in a wine cask that washed ashore on Hatteras, an idea surprisingly inspired by an old photograph. Because Rain is biracial, Turnage is able to explore themes of segregation and racial tension from this turning point in history.
“All these characters change because the war makes them change, but they’re able to hold on to who they are,” she said. “(It’s) just like the pandemic has changed us, but we’ve held on to who we are.”
In early 2020, Turnage and her husband, Rodney Beasley, had just returned from Florida, where she was conducting an educational workshop on the Mo and Dale Mystery series just before much of the country shut down. The coronavirus pandemic ended school visits the author had been making for nearly a decade.
Soft-spoken and shy by nature, she had initially assumed that she would not enjoy standing in front of a group of students to discuss her work, but the opposite turned out to be true.
“I love doing school visits,” she said. “It did make me sad when that stopped. I think it made a lot of writers sad not to have that exchange. I really missed that. … It wasn’t detrimental to this book, but it was detrimental to my heart.”
Had “Island of Spies” been completed six months earlier, Turnage said, she would not have been doing any in-person school visits. But with virus-related restrictions lifted and presale orders from schools and libraries across the country, she is looking forward to returning to classrooms this fall.
“Talking to kids gives me so much hope for our future because they’re so smart and they’re so engaging and they’re so energetic,” she said.
“It is amazing how many kids already know they’re writers. I can tell when they raise their hand from the question they ask. They’re writing novels. They’re just unbelievable.”