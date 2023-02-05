There were plenty of smiles to go around at a free clinic to kick off National Children's Dental Health Month — just not so many baby teeth.

There were nearly five times as many adult volunteers as young patients at East Central Dental Society’s Give Kids A Smile day, which returned Friday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. But even with a smaller turnout, organizers hope the stage has been set for a comeback for the event, which for two decades has given hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of dental care to area children in need.


