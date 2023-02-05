There were plenty of smiles to go around at a free clinic to kick off National Children's Dental Health Month — just not so many baby teeth.
There were nearly five times as many adult volunteers as young patients at East Central Dental Society’s Give Kids A Smile day, which returned Friday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic. But even with a smaller turnout, organizers hope the stage has been set for a comeback for the event, which for two decades has given hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of dental care to area children in need.
“It was definitely more difficult to find patients (this year),” said Dr. Lee Lewis, who co-chairs the annual event. “When you’re going to be doing free care, it’s one of those things that kind of makes you scratch your head.
“We do know that the ones that are on the schedule do have need,” he said. “It will make a difference for them.”
Give Kids A Smile, started by two Missouri dentists in 2002, has grown into a nationwide effort that has provided free oral care to more than 6 million under-served children. Celebrated on the first Friday in February, the annual program involves as many as 6,500 dentists and 30,000 other dental volunteers who provide free oral health education, screenings and preventive and restorative treatment. In February 2020, nearly 350,000 children nationwide took part in about 1,500 Give Kids A Smile events.
About 80 children turned out for the local event in 2020. Makayla Moore was one of them, but the 15-year-old had not seen a dentist since.
She was one of about two dozen children who received an estimated $15,000 worth of free dental care at this year's event, hosted at Eastern Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry.
The return of Give Kids A Smile, which organizers had hoped to restart in 2022, was welcome news to Makayla and her mother, Michelle Moore. The family does not have dental insurance.
“We come every single year,” Moore said. “It’s usually $600, $700, $800 worth of work that’s done, so it helps a lot.”
Charisma Smallwood cannot recall the last time her son, Christian, had a dental check-up. Friday was the 11-year-old’s first time participating in Give Kids A Smile and his second time ever to see a dentist.
“At one time my kids were on NC Health Choice, so they took care of it,” Smallwood said. “When we didn’t receive that anymore I never went back.”
A mother of four who is employed full-time, Smallwood is grateful for a chance for her children to receive oral health care.
“Just walking in, it was just a relief,” she said. "It’s just amazing to see all these people that are willing to give their time for free to support their community and give back. It means a lot.”
U.S. Rep. Don Davis, who attended Give Kids A Smile several times while serving in the state legislature, paid a visit Friday. Davis, who was sworn in last month, said the needs seen at the clinic mirror those seen throughout rural communities across the state and nation.
“If you look east of (Interstate) 95, the dental needs right now, it’s astronomical,” said Davis, who represents the 1st Congressional District. “These are stories that we have to continue to tell and share with colleagues so we can continue bringing resources not only into eastern North Carolina but into rural America. These are our kids.
“We know that dental needs are often reflective of other health concerns,” he said. “That’s why we’ve been working really hard to engage in this conversation about expanding Medicaid in the east. We know that over 95,000 residents right now are in a coverage gap. One of the first things that we’ve been working on is looking at a federal alternative.”
Dr. Jessica Shamberger, a 2019 graduate of the ECU School of Dental Medicine, routinely sees pediatric patients with no insurance at the dental practice where she works in Lincolnton. Since COVID, she has seen more acute need.
“When we were able to come back and start doing our routine care, a lot of the parents, I don’t think it was on their mind,” she said. “A lot of times when they would come back they were in pain or they have very very large decay throughout their mouth. The decay I was treating before COVID a lot of times now is much worse.”
Dr. Jessica Atwood has seen a similar situation as a practicing dentist in Eden.
“Parents have waited to bring kids in,” she said. “We’ve definitely seen an influx of treating patients with pain on the spot. A year has gone by and they don’t even remember ‘It’s been a year or two years since I brought my kid in last.’ It’s kind of just been a whirlwind with COVID, but now they’re kind of getting back to realty and saying, ‘We need to get these kids in and seen.’”
Shamberger and Atwood, a 2020 graduate of the Adams School of Dentistry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, are part of the Lewis Collaborative at ECU’s School of Dental Medicine. Named for former president of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Dr. Jasper Lewis, the year-long program offers classroom and clinical experiences to train general dentists to care for pediatric dental patients, especially in rural areas.
The two were among more than a dozen volunteers from the ECU dental school who participated in Give Kids A Smile alongside dentists from private practice and representatives from the dental assisting program at Pitt Community College. Friday’s event, which drew more than 100 total volunteers, included representatives from Pitt County Health Department, the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health, ECU’s College of Nursing and Brody School of Medicine.
“The good thing is we’ve still got a lot of good support from the community,” event co-chair Dr. Billy Williams said. “I think it will help next year.”
While it is too early to tell how future Give Kids A Smile events will be structured, the East Central Dental Society has no plans to end the effort after more than 20 years.
“This needs to keep going," Jasper Lewis said. "It’s too valuable."