When the Most Rev. Luis Rafael Zarama, bishop of the Diocese of Raleigh, announced last week that the faithful should return to Mass on Easter Sunday, it came as a surprise to some people, including more than a few Catholics.
After all, many bishops throughout the country, where the obligation to attend Sunday Mass had been suspended two years ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, reinstated it a year or more ago. Congregations like the one at Greenville’s St. Peter Catholic Church had been gathering in-person since the state lifted restrictions on religious services in 2020.
“Some people were surprised,” Father Jim Magee said of how the 1,600 families at St. Peter viewed the April 7 announcement. “They just didn’t know because they were already back.”
More than two years after COVID-19 caused churches throughout the world to remain empty on the holiest day on the Christian calendar, many are hopeful that this weekend’s Easter celebrations will draw the largest crowds in years.
“I think folks are slowly kind of getting back into the swing of things,” said the Rev. Dan Burris, pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, which on Sunday will have its first Easter service indoors since 2019. “I think, especially with Holy Week, it’s an important time for people to kind of realign with their faith.”
But a recent survey shows that while many churches across the nation have returned to normal operations, many people simply have not returned. A new Pew Research Center survey indicates that the easing of pandemic restrictions has not been accompanied by an increase in attendance.
Even before the pandemic, churches were faced with some unfavorable statistics. A 2019 study showed that, among 34 Protestant denominations, more churches were closing than opening. A Gallup poll released in 2021 showed that Americans’ membership in houses of worship was below 50% for what was believed to be the first time, with the percentage of people belonging to a church down from 70% in 1999 to 47% in 2020.
Slow to return
According to the Pew survey, published last month, attendance at in-person services — which doubled from 13% in July 2020 to 26% in September 2021 — has since leveled off and remains at 27%.
Of people who describe themselves as regular attenders, 67% report that they physically attended in the last month, while 57% say they have watched services online or on TV.
“So many people’s personal patterns of behavior have changed so much,” Burris said. “I’ve had folks tell me it’s a lot more comfortable to be able to worship on Sunday from home.”
Burris, whose 200-member church did not record or livestream its worship services before the pandemic, has no plans to discontinue the online feature, which has drawn viewers from Pennsylvania, Colorado and Canada. Some families who have recently joined the 90 or so others attending services at the church told Burris that their first “visits” had been virtual ones.
“This is one of the changes with the pandemic, being able to do so much more from home, whether it’s work, church, school,” he said. “I just think it’s going to be a part of our life moving forward.”
Our Redeemer is among a number of area churches that adapted to new technology during the pandemic. Grace Church Pastor Mike Meshaw initiated the church’s first online services in 2020 to give members a way to hear his voice somewhere beyond just the telephone during the early weeks of the pandemic. Two years later, the church continues its online presence even though doing so requires Meshaw to spend time recording his sermon outside the vaulted-ceiling sanctuary to achieve better sound quality.
He estimates that no more than 5% to 10% of Grace’s 300 members watch online, and that number has declined as attendance has increased to nearly 80% of what it was before COVID.
While online attendance has declined nationally since its height in 2020, it accounts for a significant percentage of participants at some churches. On any given Sunday, Pastor Carnell Burney often speaks to as many people on Facebook or a conference call as he sees sitting in the pews of New Mercies Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Fewer than half the church’s 75 members have returned, despite continuing COVID protocol including face coverings, temperature checks and distancing requirements.
“I have quite a few seniors,” said Burney, who has served for eight years as a pastor. “Some people are still kind of leery.
“The thing I want people to understand is we cannot allow the pandemic to change our relationship to God,” he said. “He’s still the author and finisher of our faith. Do we want this pandemic to continue to hold us, or do we want to be about our father’s business?”
Online worship
Unlike the Catholic Church, many Protestant churches do not have a governing structure that would enable them to establish a date for members to return to in-person attendance. But some Christian leaders have been critical of congregants who choose to attend online if there is no apparent health threat. Pastor, author and theologian John MacArthur, who has made headlines for ignoring orders from Los Angeles County public health officials regarding services at Grace Community Church, gained attention in 2021 for saying that “Zoom church” goes against the biblical definition of church and worship.
Meshaw said that for people who are able to attend, online worship is not an adequate substitute for joining fellow believers at church.
“I would never stand on our Grace Church Facebook Live page and say, ‘Well, y’all are doing a great thing by watching us and not going to your home church and seeing your own friends and your own pastor.’ I would never advocate that,” he said.
Meshaw said members of the congregation that he has served for more than two decades were determined to start meeting together again as soon as they were able to do so, making Grace one of the first area churches to resume worship in its sanctuary.
“There’s a reason the Bible calls it a church,” he said. “It’s an assembly, the family of God, the people of God. Faith has never been private and individualistic. It’s meant to be congregational. It’s meant to be an assembly. It was designed that way.”
Still, Meshaw, who was brought up in a home in which he was not required to go to church, would stop short of insisting that his members attend in person. Choice, he noted, is essential to the Christian faith.
“People that take seriously their faith, they’re not going to do the backstroke on Easter,” he said. “Serious Christians, believers who take Jesus Christ — the resurrected Christ — seriously, will do everything they can to be in church.”
Burney, too, has concerns about the spiritual well-being of some who have chosen not to return to church after a more than two-year absence.
“People are just like soil,” he said, referring to a parable in Matthew 13 that describes how the message of Christianity takes root. “Some of them won’t come back because of their weak attachment to the faith. Trouble or persecution makes their faith waiver.”
Concerned that giving people a deadline for coming back to church might instead turn them away, Burney has resolved to continue his church’s online presence and pray that his members will be drawn to return.
“I know it’s got to come from him (God),” Burney said. “I can’t change a person’s mind; only he can do that. I can’t change a person’s heart; only he can do that. My prayer for the ones that are not coming is that they stay in the faith and stay connected to God. If they stay connected to him, he will eventually change their minds and change their hearts.”
Staying connected
Burris said that having people who participate in online worship only has challenged pastors to come up with different ways to stay connected to their congregants.
“I think about the Scripture passage (Matthew 18:20) where Jesus says, ‘Where two or three gather in my name, there I am with them,’” he said. “It kind of really just boils down to: What does it mean to be gathered together? We want to create space for those people to feel that they are the body of Christ and that they do have a place and a way to connect, even if they physically can’t be present.”
One distinction Our Redeemer has made between in-person and online participants is in the area of Communion. Burris has asked members of his congregation not to partake at home.
“We really have tried to keep the sacrament as something for us to do when we physically are able to gather together,” he said.
St. Peter, which over the last nine months has seen its attendance double from 150 to about 300 at each of its four weekend Masses, has maintained a similar practice.
“We’re a sacramental church,” Magee said. “So confession, the Eucharist, which we truly believe is the body and blood of Jesus, those things can’t be received through media. Liturgical life is very important for Catholics.”
Magee said the dispensation, or release, from the obligation to attend Mass is not unprecedented. The Catholic Church has taken similar actions during severe weather including snowstorms or hurricanes, though this one had a longer duration than most. People with health concerns are still excused.
“There’s no force (to return). It’s just that reminder for people that maybe have just been staying away, watching on TV, that it’s time to come back,” Magee said, adding the church often chooses a holiday or feast day for lifting the dispensation.
“It’s basically a reminder that it’s time to come home,” he said. “At the end of the day, this is where you’re called to be.”