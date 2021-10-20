The J.H. Rose High School women's tennis team has postponed the annual Liz Upton Ball Drop fundraiser to 4-6 p.m. on Thursday at the school's tennis courts, 600 W. Arlington Blvd.
The event originally was scheduled for Thursday but has been rescheduled due to tournament play. Supporters can buy tennis balls to participate in a 50-50 raffle in support of the breast cancer research. Upton coached the team until her death from cancer in 2017.
Greenville Utilities will be on hand with a bucket truck to drop about 500 balls at 5 p.m. The ball closest to the target earns 50 percent of the total for the winner while the rest goes to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.
All the players bring friends and family and dress in pink, said Renee Carter, a supporter of the event. Some dress in crazy pink costumes with tutus, glitter and more.
"We have food, fun and lots of tennis," Carter said.
The event began to support Upton in her battle against cancer but continues in her memory.