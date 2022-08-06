J&L Enterprises

J&L Enterprises campers and instructors gathered for a Youth Leadership Conference on July 23 to conclude a summer camp started by the group in 2014.

 Ariyanna Smith/The Daily Reflector

FARMVILLE — A summer camp that served underprivileged children since 2014 ceased operations recently with a final leadership program and hope that someone new will pick up the torch.

Josephine and Linwood Horne started J&L Enterprises after noticing the number of idle children in their community during the summer. The problem was especially glaring to Josephine, who served as the director of the H.B. Sugg Community Center daycare for seven years.


Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and 252-653-2368.