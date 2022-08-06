FARMVILLE — A summer camp that served underprivileged children since 2014 ceased operations recently with a final leadership program and hope that someone new will pick up the torch.
Josephine and Linwood Horne started J&L Enterprises after noticing the number of idle children in their community during the summer. The problem was especially glaring to Josephine, who served as the director of the H.B. Sugg Community Center daycare for seven years.
“During the summer, there were so many children begging to be let in. It would be so hot that they would come by asking if they could come in to sweep the floors just so they could be let in,” Josephine said. “I couldn’t do it, of course, due to insurance and liabilities and whatnot, but that inspired us to start J&L Enterprises because they needed something more.”
Both Hornes are H.B. Sugg High School graduates who left home and returned around 40 years later. During their time away, they were heavily involved in social clubs in Washington D.C. where they frequently held fundraisers for scholarships for children in their community. That experience was helpful when they decided to start J&L Enterprises.
The couple enlisted the help of several friends and community leaders to serve as instructors and support staff at the camp. Doris Edwards, a Fountain councilwoman, was one of the people Josephine asked to be a part of the organization. “Josephine knew my character and she reached out and asked if I would like to be a part of J&L and I am so glad that I did,” Edwards said.
J&L’s first camp included weekly field trips to places like museums and aquariums as well as learning sessions on topics like table etiquette and public speaking. The camp’s programming was meant to engage all of the campers’ interests and equip them with the necessary skills to be successful in school and later in the workforce, Josephine said.
“We had what pretty much any other camp would have. We relied heavily on our contributors, groups like Women for Women, our friends, family and other businesses for support,” she said. The Horne’s were only charging campers a $10 registration fee to attend the four-week camp Monday through Thursday. “We were serving the underprivileged youth and we were doing it at almost no cost to them. We only asked them to pay the registration fee to make sure they really were interested and would show up, even then we couldn’t take everyone.” Josephine said.
“Every time you saw me, I was asking somebody for a donation for J&L Enterprises,” Edwards added. “We knew it was going to take a lot to keep this thing afloat,” she said.
One her proudest moments was a fundraiser that aimed to give a lucky camper the choice to accept either a car or $10,000 cash. The girl accepted the money, she said.
“That was so exciting. It was our first big fundraising project, and I feel like that really put us on the map. We kept our fundraising going with fruit sales, anything really, because we knew that we had to have a certain amount of money to fund 46 kids every year. I would do anything for these kids … it’s a very bittersweet day,” she said teary-eyed during the event on July 23.
Campers gathered that day at the H.B. Sugg Community Center for a youth leadership conference. Josephine said it was a positive way to close out the camp because it was not able to recover after the pandemic. “COVID came and stopped us right in our tracks. This is the end, but it isn’t really. We’ll still follow our campers and support them wherever they go next,” she said.
The final conference looked much like a regular day at camp would have. The day started with a group breakfast followed by several speakers who discussed a range of topics.
Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixon came to speak to the group about interacting with law enforcement officers. Dixon also gave the campers resources to help them understand their rights during these encounters. Following his presentation, Dixon talked volunteers through mock scenarios so the group could practice what they learned. His main message to the group was to “Stay calm and be honest when interacting with an officer.”
Edwards followed Dixon with a presentation about cultivating a positive self-image and dressing for success. During the segment, Edwards stressed the importance of accepting yourself and expressing gratitude.
Daniel McGahan, 15, said this was his favorite segment of the day. “I liked the part where she talked about building confidence by reflecting on your self-image and accepting where you are. I also agreed with what she said about taking advantage of every opportunity, because you may not get another.”
J&L Enterprises has helped many kids over the years, Daniel said. He recalls a neighbor coming to his home in Fountain shortly after they moved in over five years ago and to ask if he would be interested in attending the camp.
“I would say it’s been life-changing,” he said. “It has really helped me make decisions and think about my future. I’ve started thinking about pursuing a trade after learning about my options here. We did learn a lot and we have fun. The field trips were always fun, I liked getting to go places with my friends, people I’ve known for years. It would be really nice if it was still going on, it really gave more chances to younger people in the community to learn and stay busy during the summer.”
In the final segment, retired teacher Mary Hooks spoke to campers about conflict resolution. Hooks shared anecdotes about her personal life and her time as a teacher where she had to learn how to navigate conflicts. Hooks’ message was for the campers to try to act thoughtfully instead of on impulse during a conflict.
“Acting on pure impulse will get you in trouble,” said Hooks, who gave each of the campers rocks, symbols of patience and wisdom, with the word “stop” painted on one side and “think” on the other. “Instead, try taking deep breaths or taking a break and removing yourself from the situation.”
Delphina Bundick, Josephine and Linwood Horne’s daughter, also chimed in during the segment and gave the campers advice about setting boundaries in interpersonal relationships. “You have to speak up when your partner, friend or even family member says or does something that is meant to hurt your feelings or make you feel bad about yourself. They may not even be aware of what they are doing. If you don’t speak up, it will never be resolved,” she said.
The event closed with a musical performance by Roland Sugg and final remarks from founder Josephine Horne. Before addressing the campers, Horne presented the kids with gift baskets with toys and books.
“It has been a blessing to see what you all have grown into over the years and I know you have so much more to accomplish,” she said.
Horne remains optimistic that someone else will continue their work. “I hope someday that someone will come along and pick up where we left off. We know everyone can’t afford to pay $100 a week for camp, and we have to invest in our youth. I am grateful we were able to help so many through J&L and we will see what the future holds.”