Pitt County’s sheriff is recommending extending the contract with the jail’s current medical services provider despite it presenting the highest bid of three applicants.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote on the medical services contract for the county detention center and two other law enforcement related items during its 6 p.m. Monday meeting in the Eugene James Auditorium of the county office building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
Wellpath submitted a three-year contract charging the county $3.13 million for the first year of service. The bid is $207,625 higher than the lowest bid and $51,388 than the second-highest bid.
Commissioners first awarded Wellpath the jail’s health services contract last year ending a 20-year arrangement with the previous medical provider. The deal was controversial because Commissioner Tom Coulson criticized Sheriff Paula Dance’s handling of the contracting process.
This year, a seven-person team consisting of the jail’s leadership team, public health director Dr. John Silvernail, and three members of the county management team reviewed the bids and interviewed representatives of the three companies.
Sheriff’s office design
The commissioners also will consider amendments to its contract with JKF Architecture to design a new administrative facility for the sheriff to be located at the detention center site. The square footage and costs have increased.
The total fees for the project are now $927,634, according to materials in the commissioners’ agenda package. The commissioners are building the facility to move the agency out of the courthouse and consolidate operations.
PCC welding
Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Brian Barnett is recommending commissioners establish a budget of up to $1.5 million to fund the design costs for a new welding building at Pitt Community College.
The commissioners met with the college’s board of trustees last month to tour the existing welding facility and to discuss the need for a larger structure.
Noise ordinance
The board will review the recommendations of County Attorney Jordan Smith and Sheriff Paula Dance concerning the enforcement of the county noise ordinance.
It’s suggested the county eliminate language requiring the noise ordinance be enforced by specially designated officers; instead, all deputies will have enforcement responsibilities.
It’s also recommended the financial penalty be increased from $50 to $400. It’s also recommended that civil penalties be added that will increase with each offense.
Other business
Also on the commissioners’ agenda:
- Review a recommendation to adopt a resolution supporting Ukraine.
- An update on the county’s handicapped accessibility efforts.
- A discussion about conditional zoning districts.
- A resolution honoring Amy Hattem on her retirement after 33 years with the Pitt County Health Department.