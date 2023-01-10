Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
ECU Health event
ECU Health is hosting a free, family-friendly community health event in Greenville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave. The event will include health screenings, blood pressure, body mass index, blood glucose screening and dental screening. Telemedicine and COVID testing kits will be available, as will flu and COVID-19 vaccines. The event also will offer health resources, including ACA Open Enrollment, MyChart, diabetes/hypertension information and employment opportunities.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is held on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
ACA Navigators
Access East is hosting free enrollment events to help health insurance seekers obtain coverage through the ACA marketplace from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2410 Stantonsburg Road in Stanton Square. Bring Social Security numbers for every family member, or document numbers for legal immigrants; employer names and phone numbers; income information for every household member who has income and needs coverage; information about any health insurance any household member has. Regular office hours for assistance are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Call 847-3027 or 877-755-5438 or visit www.ncnavigator.net.
March and rally
The annual march and rally to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s support of social and economic justice will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at C.M. Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. The event is led by the Coalition Against Racism, the North of the River Association, the Free James Richardson Innocence Campaign and other organizations. After assembling, the group will march to the Pitt County Courthouse with a permit for vehicles to follow the march. A People’s Feast will be celebrated at the Moyewood Community Center, 1710 W. Third Street immediately following the March. Contact Don Cavellini, 258-1602 for more information.
Senior Valentines
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will hold its annual Valentines Day event to make cards for seniors participating in the Pitt County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels Program on Jan. 21, 28 and Feb. 4. A craft table will be set up and participants can order supplies via email at larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. All entries should include a message to a senior on the inside of their card. Decorated cards must be returned by Feb. 4. Hours are from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. Call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
USA Dance
USA Dance will host the first dance of the new year from 7-9 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Instructors will give tips on the Foxtrot. Cost is $10. No partner required. The group also will hold an open dance at River-towne Ballroom, Stanly Hall in New Bern from 7-9 p.m. on Friday for $10.
Parent support panel
Carolina Therapy Connection, 1925 Turnbury Drive, will host a parent support panel to provide a safe space for families to ask questions to a group of panelists who have experience with a variety of special needs; knowledge of relevant resources available to parents; and expertise in many areas of childhood development. The event is from 6:30-8 p.m. on Jan. 23. Virtual option available. Visit carolinatherapyconnection.com or call 341-9944.
Indoor RC Racing
The First Indoor Rally Race to Beat ALS will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 23, at PCC’s Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run. Drivers will race identically prepared remote-controlled cars, eight cars at a time inside the student center. Eight races will be held. Each driver will have five minutes to practice and five to race. Gold sponsorships are available for $500 and silver sponsorships are available for $250 for 24 of 32 racing slots. The remaining slots for the public are $35. For more information contact Kip Sloan, afsjr1@gmail.com, and 355-3180.