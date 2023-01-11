Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Workforce development
Pitt Community College, Pitt NCWorks Career Center, Pitt County DSS are partnering with the Bethel Workforce Development Center, 7449 N. Main St., to provide Bethel residents with resource assistance and educational, training and employment opportunities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays. Call 818-0020 for information.
Emerald Express
The Emerald Express, a free trolley ride, runs from noon-8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays in the Uptown, Dickinson Avenue and River Districts. Passengers may board at any of the 13 stops the trolley visits at 20-minute intervals. The loop begins and ends at the G.K. Butterfield Transportation Center, 600 S. Pitt St. Visit greenvillenc.gov/our-city/emerald-express-downtown-circulator for a map.
Vietnam Vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 will meet on Thursday at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Food services
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. Call 325-4162.
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 E. Sixth St., will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Call 752-6154.
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon-1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon Monday-Friday and from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Call 561-7519.
PCC MLK tribute
Pitt Community College will host the 11th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. tribute breakfast from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday in the Goess Student Center. The theme for the event will be “AMPLIFY! Empowering Voices Through Advocacy.” Guest speaker will be Greg Hedgepeth, director of marketing and communication for N.C. State University’s graduate school, and president and CEO of Substantial Media. Tickets are $15; a virtual participation option is available for $10. Proceeds support the annual Multicultural Activities Committee scholarship. Contact Jasmin Spain at 493-7769 or Regina Garcia at 493-7568.
Civic Center Dance
The monthly Washington Civic Center Dance, 110 Gladden St., will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. Admission is $8 with a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, no smoking, no children. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Line dance class at 6:35 p.m. Call 944-6198 or text 364-7264.
Servire Chorus
Servire Chorus, professional vocal ensemble and service organization, will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St. Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for season ticket holders of the S. Rudolph Alexander Performing Arts Series. Visit artscomm.ecu.edu/alexander-series, call 328-4788 or email artscomm@ecu.edu. Donations also will be accepted for the Purple Pantry’s food and supply bank for low-income students.
Piano duo
East Carolina University School of Music will present a piano concert featuring Keiko Sekino, ECU’s keyboard department chair, and Heather Conner, professor of piano at Vanderbilt University, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. The free concert will feature four-hand and two-piano works by Schubert, Liszt and Barber. Call 328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.