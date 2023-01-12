Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
ACA Navigators
Access East is hosting free enrollment events help to health insurance seekers obtain coverage through the ACA marketplace. Access East Certified Marketplace Navigators provide impartial assistance and receive no commission. Events are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2410 Stantonsburg Road in Stanton Square. Call 847-3027 or 877-755-5438 or visit www.ncnavigator.net for more information.
Oliver auditions
Magnolia Arts Center will hold auditions for the award-winning musical, “Oliver,” at 6 p.m. today and Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday. Those interested in a singing role should prepare a short song that best shows their vocal ability. Roles are available for nonsingers. Kids’ roles are for ages 9-15; adult roles are for ages 16-plus. The production runs from March 1 for 10 shows. For more information or an audition form, contact mitchatmagnolia@yahoo.com.
March and rally
The annual march and rally to honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s support of social and economic justice will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Monday at C.M. Recreation Center, 400 Nash St. The event is led by the Coalition Against Racism, the North of the River Association, the Free James Richardson Innocence Campaign and other organizations. After assembling, the group will march to the Pitt County Courthouse with a permit for vehicles to follow the march. A People’s Feast will be celebrated at the Moyewood Community Center, 1710 W. Third Street immediately following the March. Contact Don Cavellini, 258-1602 for more information.
MLK celebration
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties will hold its ninth annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Jarvis United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville. The Rev. Donald Warren will be the lead pastor and the event will feature presentations by faith, civic and community leaders, an interactive forum and presentation of the MLK Public Service Awards. Special music by Minister Demarcus Haddock & Company.
Community Unity Breakfast
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. on Monday in Harvey Hall at ECU’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive. The event is held on the commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, to celebrate and expand diversity initiatives in Greenville and Pitt County. It is free and open to the public. This may be a standing-room-only event. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
MLK celebration
Young Women of Promise in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners will sponsor its 13th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebration at 10 a.m. Monday at Temple of Zion International Ministries, 1012 Dickinson Ave. The event will feature community service awards and mini-grant announcements. For additional information call Theresa Williams at 367-8292, email ywopromise@gmail.com or visit www.youngwomenofpromise.org.
Day of Service
River Park North will host its annual MLK day of service 9-11 a.m. on Monday. Projects include removing debris, trash and trail upkeep. Volunteers who work an hour will receive a coupon for free admission to the nature center. Bring work gloves, water and long pants. Call 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.org.
Power Lunch
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its January Power Luncheon from noon-1 p.m. on Tuesday at The Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Assistant Pitt County Manager-Planning and Environment James Rhodes will discuss the Envision Pitt County 2045 Comprehensive Plan. The lunch is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223. RSVP by Monday.
Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.