sunset

Violet Cox-Frazier of Ayden pulled over and snapped this photo of a sunset on Saturday as she was leaving the Pines Neighborhood. “It wasn’t until I reached my destination that I got a good look and saw what, in my mind, appears to be an image of Christ with outstretched hands.”

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

Email announcements to community@reflector.com.

ACA Navigators


Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.