Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Greene County GOP
The Greene County GOP will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. today at Rouse’s Restaurant, 34 Perry Drive, Snow Hill. Come at 6:30 p.m. to eat.
PFLAG Meeting
PFLAG Greenville will meet via Zoom at 7 p.m. today. A representative from Stop Human Trafficking Now will provide an overview of their initiatives and explaining how to help. The support group discussion will follow. Visit facebook.com/gvpflag or contact info@greenvillepflag.org for more information.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Vietnam vets
The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 272 holds its monthly membership meeting on the second Thursday of every month at The Hut, 2805 Cemetery Road, Greenville, with a free meal at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. VVA membership is open to all Vietnam-era veterans. Bring your DD214.
Auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for “Steel Magnolias” from 6-9 p.m. Friday and Sunday at Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. For more information, visit farmville-arts.org.
Food box giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will be having a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 975-6944.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon until 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Maury fire meeting
The Maury Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the fire station, 3659 N.C. 903 North. Contact 747-2170 or mauryvfr@hotmail.com.
King Day Celebration
The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties will hold its Eighth Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Community Christian Church, 1104 N. Memorial Drive. The Rev. James D. Corbett will host and 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Judge James A. Wynn will be the keynote speaker. Music, youth presentations and recognition including the Dr. MLK Jr. Service Award will be included. Call Rev. Rodney Coles at 717-960 or Pastor Eve Rogers at 258-4205. Email rodneycon@gmail.com and pastoreverogers@gmail.com.
Community Unity Breakfast
The 25th annual Community Unity Breakfast is going virtual. The in-person breakfast at Harvey Hall was canceled in favor of a livestream event from Reimage Church that will begin at 8 a.m. Monday. Chris Hopkins, lead pastor of Reimage Church, is the keynote speaker and Miss Pre-Teen International 2021 Morgan Taylor also will deliver a brief message. The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce changed the format because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the county. A link to the livestream will be available at www.greenvillenc.org.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39 meets, 403 St. Andrews Drive, meets at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month. Visit pittcountypost39.org and check out their Facebook page for more information or to send a message if there are questions.