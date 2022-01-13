Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, we will be serving hot spiced cider and take donations for the Pitt County Animal Shelter on Saturday in honor of Betty White’s 100th birthday. The market is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday.
Men’s Fellowship Breakfast
Haddock's United American Free Will Baptist, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, Winterville, will host a men's fellowship breakfast at 9 a.m. Saturday. Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines will be the speaker. Contact Elder Malcolm Moore at malcolmmoore61@icloud.com.
Auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council will host auditions for “Steel Magnolias” from 6-9 p.m. today and Sunday at Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St. For more information, visit farmville-arts.org.
Truck, tractor pull
The annual Big Daddy Motorsports Truck and Tractor Pull will be held at the Sen. Bob Martin Eastern Agricultural Center, 2900 N.C. 125, Williamston, on Friday and Saturday. The Pitt Party starts at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Regular tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of the show. A portion of the proceeds will be donated the Masonic Home for Children. Call 252-207-9098 or visit online at www.bigdaddymotorsports.org/.
Chess tournament
The Family Chess Club will host a U.S. Chess Federation sanctioned tournament Saturday at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, starting at 9 a.m. All participants must be members of U.S. Chess. Pre-registration $20 ends 6 p.m. today. Late registration $25 ends 8:15 Saturday. Be on site by 8:30 a.m. Call T.D. Smith at (252) 258-6961. Monetary prizes contingent upon number of players.
Food box giveaway
Triumph Missionary Baptist Church, 7874 U.S. 264 Washington, N.C., in Pitt County will be having a drive-through food box giveaway on 10-11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Call 252 -975-6944 for information.
Farmville 150
Pitt GOP meeting
The Pitt GOP will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker's Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Arrive at 5:30 p.m. to eat.
Smiles and Frowns auditions
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “The Princess Who Had No Name” from 5-7 p.m. Jan 25-26 at the Ayden Arts and Recreation Building, 4354 Lee St. For audition instructions, visit smilesandfrowns.org.
Vaccinations
Vidant Health is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to people 12 and older at the Greenville Vaccine Clinic, 2380 W. Arlington Blvd. Call 252-847-8000 or visit vidanthealth.com/vaccinate. Third shots also are available for eligible persons. Vaccines also are available through the the Pitt County Health Department, 201 Government Circle. Visit www.pittcountync.gov or access the online appointment scheduler at pittcountync-vaccinescheduling.timetap.com/#/. More options can be found at walgreens.com, cvs.com, walmart.com/cp/5431 or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot.