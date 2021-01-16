President elect Biden wants to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour. I'm not against that. But, as history shows, prices increased thereby putting the economy right back where it was. I say put a price freeze on everything then raise wages. Everyone will have have more buying power and in the long run everyone will benefit.
Thanks you WCTI for local news coverage during the 5 to 6:30 p.m. news times. It seems that you competitors have chosen to focus on national political news as their emphasis. Since these stations have chosen to cover national political news, I no longer watch either of them. There is enough political trash on the national networks that I don't need more from the local outlets.
Listening to the left during the second impeachment reminds me of a movie quote. "Dorothy: How can you talk if you haven't got a brain? Scarecrow: I don't know, but some people without brains do an awful lot of talking, don't they? Dorothy: Yes, I guess you're right.”
Oh, I see. "Fighting voter fraud" is inciting insurrection. So when I tell my daughter to "fight for every rebound" or "fight for those loose balls," I am inciting a riot. You people are unbelievable. Bless your hearts, and I mean that figuratively and literality.
To the lady who said the town manager of Winterville needs a raise, you are wrong. She gets good raises, unlike the true, hard-working employee that are out there everyday even in the bad weather. They are the ones who deserve raises to make better money, they are the ones who truly keep this town going. She gets paid by the town and Walmart.
Bless teachers. I see you out and about in the community living your life while enjoying paid time off from your job. Schools are essential to the function of our society, and that makes teachers essential workers. Do your job, just like the hard-working doctors, nurses and health-care workers in the community are doing every day as they put their lives on the line for the community.
BYH to the folks riled on the "insurrection" in the Capitol. I wish the same energy had been out into investigating the riots and burning/looting in our major cities this past year. The continuing witch hunt of Trump and blaming him for inciting a riot is as much of a disgrace as the actual storming of the Capitol.
Bless your heart Pitt County Health Department on your very organized first effort to administer COVID-19 vaccines to the general public over the age of 75. From immediately driving into the Health Department array of buildings, we were guided directly to the correct building and given the utmost respect. The staff were happy to answer questions and were very aware that most of us were nervous. I left feeling very proud of this department!
Bless your heart Pitt County Board of Education. How about you give parents more than 12 hours' notice that you are going to cancel school! Looks like we need to get more considerate board members next term.
No bless your heart to Rep. Greg Murphy. You and your colleagues had months to challenge voting by mail before November. So don’t pretend you weren’t grandstanding for political gain!
BYH, if ever there was a need for a second cable, internet, etc., supplier to the area it is now. Suddenlink is awful with charges added to bills with no explanations and constantly interrupted channels with outages, etc. on and off. Thank goodness we have three cities asking for an investigation into Suddenlink services. I will be one of the first to switch if we get another supplier. Can't come soon enough!
Bless all of our hearts. Where were all of you "LETS UNITE AND MOVE FORWARD" individuals and media before Biden won the election. All that you did for four years was trash Trump. Now you want peace?
These redneck insurrectionists are like civil war reenactors, it's like a game to them. But it's no game. It's barely started, but they will be rounded up just like the nazis were after World War II.
Look at the images in local print and TV media of high school basketball players wearing their masks over their chins and not covering their noses and mouths. Where are the adults responsible for ensuring they properly follow guidelines to prevent a COVID cluster outbreak among our student-athletes?
I remember the old joke about it taking three government employees to change a light bulb. One to hold the bulb and two to turn the ladder. Same must be true for COVID vaccinations where we need the nurses, the sheriff and the national guard to vaccinate 230 people.
BYH Greg Murphy who would gladly yell fire in a crowded theater if he thought it would help his political career.
Bless Greg Murphy's heart. He and other Republican apologists claim that impeaching a president who refused to stop an attack on the Capitol would be divisive. Actually, ending the constant lies that there was election fraud is the best way to get America to move forward. The saddest part of this moment in American history is that all the Republicans in the House know they are promoting lies.
BYH folks, quite siding with the Democrats and call it exactly as it is.
After four years conservative Republicans can see that Hillary was right when she called these Trumpers "deplorable." Even Greg Murphy described them this way.
Bless your heart Roy Cooper. It appears that you are extremely skillful at doing nothing or stopping things from being done. One the other hand, I have seen you getting nothing done beyond rhetoric. You are the living example of the phrase "When all is said and done, more is said than done." Your performance on COVID vaccinations is a prime example. You talk a good game with few results.
BMH. I am so glad that I don't have to wear shirts, masks that say that my life matters. Also, I am glad that I don't have to change history because of the color of my skin. We can remove statues and change names on buildings and roads, however, history hss already happened. I used to think that heaven was going to be full, however, the last couple of months heaven isn't going to be
BYH, Murphy's plan to stay home doesn't fool sensible voters. Down the road at one venue he will say" I didn't vote for impeachment" and at another venue, he will say " I voted for impeachment", or he will say I couldn't vote because I had to be home. Then he could say what whoever wanted to hear.
BYH, Rep. Murphy, not holding Trump accountable for inciting an insurrection just because he promised not to do it again: "The president now has committed to a peaceful transition ... civility needs to be restored and we need to put down our partisan swords." So an attempted coup is OK if the perpetrator says, "I promise not to do it again"? By that logic, it's OK to commit murder if you promise not to do it again.
Bless your heart, Greg Murphy. Your reasonable-sounding excuse for objecting to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes still boils down to, “We can’t allow officials to make it easier to vote because then Republicans lose.”
BYH to any business that pays dues to the Greenville-Pitt Chamber of Commerce! The Chamber released a PSA about “Go Safely” about safety measures businesses are taking to make customers safe during COVID. Yet half of the speakers were maskless, which seems a fair representation of what I’ve observed of businesses locally. Because of that I keep ordering from Amazon.
BYH, Rep. Greg Murphy. Even after an angry mob, inspired by President Trump, stormed the U.S. Capitol in an armed insurrection, in which five people died, you still voted against the electoral votes of other states in an effort to overthrow this election. You do not deserve to represent the good people of Pitt County. You do not deserve our votes or our money! You should immediately resign from Congress. You should be ashamed!
Can someone please explain why some retail stores allow you to try on clothes and others don't? You allow people to take clothes home and try them on and if they don't like them they can return them? Then the retailer has to quarantine the merchandise. That seems to be a bigger risk, bless my heart.
BYH news media. Whatever happened to the integrity of presenting all sides of an issue in the news so people make the choices THEY think are best for this country. You can blame Congress, the Senate, the president, or anyone else you want to but the media are at the helm of the unrest in this country. Let's have some unbiased news for a change. We the people deserve it.
Joe Biden said that BLM protesters would have been treated differently than the Trump supports that rioted the capitol. Well, at least he is right about that. The Democrats not only did not condemn the violence that some of those protesters did but also collected money to get them out of jail. This country is headed down a dangerous path. Wrong is wrong, and should not be excused because of any political beliefs.
BYH, Al Gore. You lost the 2020 presidential election by one state, Florida. Bush’s victory margin? A mere 537 votes. After properly seeking a recount and pursuing litigation, you accepted the 5-4 Supreme Court decision halting the Florida recount. While disagreeing with the Court, you conceded, saying that "partisan rancor must be put aside … for the sake of our unity as a people and the strength of our democracy." That’s leadership. That’s patriotism.
BYH's, if President Trump's tweets are an impeachable offense, then so are the words of Kamala Harris saying the violent protests over the summer and fall that "They're not gonna stop, and everyone beware, because they're not gonna stop." Then added, "Everyone should take note of that, on both levels, that they're not going to let up — and they should not." Impeach her!
Most black people are not violent. Most white people are not evil racists. Stop comparing people to Hitler. The political leaders have got to find a way to view all people as individuals, not what race or political party they are part of. If we continue to see people only by the color of their skin, our country is going to repeat a sad history.
I am a white citizen. I think it is an insult to black citizens to assume that they are not capable of voting without the government helping them. The black leaders of the '50s and '60s fought very hard to have blacks considered as equals. Get voter ID passed all across this country. Stop looking at everyone by skin color and treat everyone the same. That is the only hope our country has.
To Rep Murphy, BYH for siding with Trump and not the Constitution in the certification of the electoral vote for President-elect Biden. Try this recipe if you can: Trump signed an executive order last summer that anyone damaging federal property would receive 10 years in prison. Do your job and make it happen now, or was that only for BLACK LIVES MATTER protesters only. I wish Congressman Walter B. Jones was still here.