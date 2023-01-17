Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is held on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Birdwatching trip
River Park North will host a birdwatching trip to Lake Mattamuskeet from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge is home to many migrating species of swans, geese and ducks as well as year-round inhabitants like bald eagles and hawks. Meet at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Ages 12 and up. Bring a snack and a drink. Cost is $20 for residents, $23 for others. Registration is required at 329-4650 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.
Piano concert
East Carolina University School of Music will present a piano concert featuring faculty artist Robert Buxton at 7:30 p.m. Friday, in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Art reception
City Art Greenville, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for “Lighthearted” from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. Patrons will have a chance to meet award-winning artists David Davenport of Durham and Greg Barnes of Charlotte and see a painting demonstration. The show will continue through Feb. 25. Call 353-7000 or visit cityartgreenville.com.
Senior Valentines
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will hold its annual Valentines Day card decorating to make cards for seniors participating in the Pitt County Council on Aging Meals on Wheels Program on Jan. 21, 28 and Feb. 4. A craft table will be set up at the market and participants can order supplies via email at larita.johnson@pittcountync.gov. All entries should include a nice message to a senior on the inside of their card. Decorated cards must be returned to the market by Feb. 4. Hours are 8 a.m.-noon on Saturdays. Call 902-1724 or visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/MarketEvents.
‘Alice in Wonderland’ ballet
The Eastern North Carolina Dance Foundation and The Dance Collective will present an original ballet, “Alice in Wonderland,” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 21 and 3 p.m. on Jan. 22 in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit breast cancer awareness and screening. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $25 for priority seating. Visit tickets.ecu.edu.
Awaken Coffee benefit
Awaken Coffee will hold the The Key in the Willow Tree Benefit Dinner with Author Lisa Allen on Saturday, at the Cotton Barn in Winterville. Details about the dinner, including sponsorships and tickets, are available at TheKeyInTheWillowTree.com. Awaken Coffee will open a coffee shop this spring to employ adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
USA Dance
USA Dance will host the first dance of the new year from 7-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. Instructors will give tips on the Foxtrot. Cost is $10. No partner required.
Membership Celebration
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Membership Celebration & Networking Event from 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The dinner event highlights the past year’s accomplishments, shares a vision for the year ahead and recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions of community leaders, including the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award. Individual tickets are $85 and $160 per couple; tables of eight reserved with business logo are $575. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.