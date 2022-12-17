Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Old Fashioned Christmas
The Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road, will host its annual Old Fashioned Christmas from 6-9 p.m. today and a seniors-only (55-plus) event from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are available at the gate.
Grimesland parade
Grimesland’s Hometown Christmas Parade will be held at 2 p.m. today along Pitt Street.
Posada Navideña
The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina will host its 13th annual Posada Navideña from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Holly Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 755 Porter Road. It is free and open to the public.
Christmas concerts
The Eppes Alumni Community Chorus will present its Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. today at York Memorial A.M.E. ZION Church, 201 Tyson St.
Greenville Choral Society’s concert choir will present A Festive Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. today at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd and 6 p.m. on Sunday at First Baptist Church, 113 N. Harvey St., Washington, N.C. Free. Bring a stuffed animal for TEDI Bear Advocacy Center.
Pentecostals of Greenville, 2950 S. Memorial Drive, will hold its Christmas Spectacular Concert and candlelight service at 6 p.m. today.
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, will host its annual Christmas Concert at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Grifton Museum
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Holiday pet fostering
Pitt County Animal Services’ holiday foster program called “Silent Nights” begins on Tuesday to get dogs, cats, kittens and puppies out of the shelter and into a home during the holiday season. The shelter will supply food, bowls, toys, blankets and other supplies. Pick up is from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at 4550 County Home Road. Drop off/adoption is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 28-30 or Jan. 3. Visit www.PittCountyNC.gov/SilentNights for more pickup options. Call 378-5649 or email John.Quick@pittcountync.gov for questions.
Ham toss
The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department is hosting a Family Holiday Ham Toss starting at 6 p.m. on Monday at Boyd Lee Park, 5184 Corey Road. Family members form teams to shoot foul shots with a chance to win a holiday ham. There are six age divisions: 6 and younger, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17. No registration is required for the free event. Call 329-4550.
Golden K Kiwanis
The Golden K Kiwanis Greenville will meet at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the Masonic Hall, 1104 Charles St. Veronica Stokes, executive director of Operation Sunshine will update the club on the activities of the community-based program focused on girls. All are welcome. Call 367-8310.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through service with boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. Call 714-7373 for information.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will present “Nothing Could Be Finer — North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.