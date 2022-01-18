Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
American Legion
American Legion Post 39, 403 St. Andrews Drive, meets at 6 p.m. today, the third Tuesday of the month. Visit pittcountypost39.org and check the post’s Facebook page for more information or to send a message.
Pitt GOP
The Pitt GOP will meet at 6 p.m. today at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Arrive at 5:30 p.m. to eat.
Maury fire meeting
The Maury Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association will hold its annual meeting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the fire station, 3659 N.C. 903 North. Contact 747-2170 or mauryvfr@hotmail.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. on Saturday. The distribution is held the second and fourth Saturday of each month. Everyone in need is welcome. Call minister Willie Gatling at 325-4162 for information.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, distributes bags of fresh produce and baked goods along with bags of nonperishable food such as canned meat, vegetables, fruit, beans, cereal, and pasta starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Everyone is welcome. Drive up, provide your name and number of people in your household and they will put the bags in your trunk. Call 752-6154.
Soup Kitchen
The Community Outreach Soup Kitchen at 3492 S. Walnut St. in Farmville serves hot meals from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The kitchen relies on donations and volunteers. To volunteer or for more info, call Janet Heath at 917-4563.
Give blood
The American Red Cross Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767 to make appointments at the center or at blood drives coming up at the following locations:
ECU Main Campus Student Center, East Fifth Street, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Cypress Landing Home Owner Association, Cypress Landing Bay Club, 100 Marina Drive, Chocowinity, noon-5 p.m. Thursday.
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 E. Fourth St., 1-5 p.m., Jan. 23.
Martin County Auditorium/Riverside High School, 1260 Godwin Ave., Williamston, 2-6 p.m., Jan. 24.
First Christian Church, 307 E. Third St., Washington, 1-5 p.m. Jan 25.
Barnes, Ebron, Taft Community Center, 120 Park Access Road, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 26.
Bethany United Methodist Church, 2766 S. Savannah Road, Belhaven, 2-6:30 p.m. Jan. 28.
JOY Soup Kitchen
The JOY Soup Kitchen, 700 Albemarle Ave., serves take-out meals between 10:30 a.m. and noon Mondays-Fridays. Evening takeout meals are served from 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays. For information call 561-7519.
Food giveaway
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 25. Food is distributed every other Tuesday.
Food pantry
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will hold a drive-through food service 1-3 p.m. Jan. 25. Boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats are distributed the second and fourth Tuesday. Call 714-7373.