Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
COPE meeting
There will be an introductory meeting of the Coalition for Public Education (COPE), a conservative education advocacy group, at noon on Saturday at McAllister’s Deli in Greenville (in the back room). The meeting will start around 12:30 p.m. after everyone has gotten something to eat or drink. The group advocates for a morality-based public school experience committed to a sound basic education free from liberal policies. Email Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com
Smiles and Frowns auditions
Smiles and Frowns Playhouse will host auditions for “The Princess Who Had No Name” from 5-7 p.m. Jan 25-26 at the Ayden Arts and Recreation Building, 4354 Lee St. For audition instructions, visit smilesandfrowns.org.
Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 Economic Forecast Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Industry expert Rick Niswander, an ECU business professor and former vice chancellor of administration and finance, will offer insight and analysis on the local, state and national economy for the coming year. Cost is $30 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers and $225 for a table of eight. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
Human trafficking documentary
“Human Trafficking in North Carolina” will be streamed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Jan. 26. This documentary includes survivors of labor and sex trafficking and professionals working in the anti-human trafficking movement. This documentary will feature survivor stories, the vulnerabilities behind the abuse of human trafficking and indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. The documentary is appropriate for middle school students and older. For more information, email melinda@ncstophumantrafficking. To register, visit https://encstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/
Bed turning
The Historic Museum and Indian Village of Grifton will host a bed-turning on Feb. 6. A bed-turning is a fun social event for guests to share their quilt and its history. Call Peggy Collins at 412-7764 for more information and to let the museum know you would like to participate. Light refreshments will be served. The museum, 437 Creekshore Drive, is open 1-5 p.m. on the first and third Sunday of each month. Appointments are also available by calling at 524-0190. Admission is always free.
Ballroom dancing
The February dance for USA Ballroom Dance Greenville Chapter will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 at the Historic Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The event is open to the public. No partner required. Cost is $10 per person at the door.
Voyages
ECU will welcome Jill Heinerth, cave diver, author, photographer and filmmaker who had to overcome fear to go where no one has gone before, will discuss “Explorations in Excellence” at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.