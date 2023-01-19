Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Birdwatching trip
River Park North will host a birdwatching trip to Lake Mattamuskeet from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. Lake Mattamuskeet National Wildlife Refuge is home to many migrating species of swans, geese and ducks as well as year-round inhabitants like bald eagles and hawks. Meet at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Ages 12 and up. Bring a snack and a drink. Cost is $20 for residents, $23 for others. Registration is required at 329-4650 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.
Piano concert
East Carolina University School of Music will present a piano concert featuring faculty artist Robert Buxton at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Free. Call 328-6851. Live stream available at youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive.
Art reception
City Art Greenville, 511 Red Banks Road, will host an opening reception for “Lighthearted” from 6-8 p.m. on Friday. Patrons will have a chance to meet award-winning artists David Davenport of Durham and Greg Barnes of Charlotte and see a painting demonstration. The show will continue through Feb. 25. Call 353-7000 or visit cityartgreenville.com.
Membership Celebration
The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Membership Celebration and Networking Event from 5:30-9 p.m. on Saturday at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. The dinner event highlights the past year’s accomplishments, shares a vision for the year ahead and recognizes outstanding achievements and contributions of community leaders, including the 2022 Citizen of the Year Award. Individual tickets are $85 and $160 per couple; tables of eight reserved with business logo are $575. Visit greenvillenc.org/events or call 752-4101, Ext. 2223.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on “Nothing Could Be Finer — North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.
Parkinson’s support
The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 3-4:30 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Greenville North Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Patients and caregivers are invited to talk about their experiences during small-group discussions. The meeting is open to anyone living with Parkinson’s, caring for somebody with the disease or who wants to learn more.
Volunteer recognition
Pitt County is accepting nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. The county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for outstanding contributions. One will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Nominations are evaluated by local committees. Forms and more information is available at www.pittcountync.gov/GVSA, at volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards,” and at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road. Completed forms should be emailed to alice.keene@pittcountync.gov or or returned to Alice Keene at the center no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. Call 902-1984.
3Hc seeks volunteers
3Hc Home, Health and Hospice is looking for volunteers to offer companionship support for patients, caregiver relief, grief care and more. For more information on volunteer opportunities in the Greenville and Kinston areas, contact the volunteer coordinator at 919-648-5254.