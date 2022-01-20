Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible. * WHERE...Martin, Pitt, Tyrrell, Washington and Greene Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&