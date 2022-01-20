Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Jason Jehorek, an expert on election integrity and a committed election audit activist, will discuss the status of the 2020 presidential election. RSVP to Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
TOPS open house
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 898 will host an open house at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road. For more information, call Li Bunger at 327-1952.
Economic Forecast Luncheon
The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 Economic Forecast Luncheon has been rescheduled to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Industry expert Rick Niswander, an ECU business professor and former vice chancellor of administration and finance, will offer insight and analysis on the local, state and national economy for the coming year. Cost is $30 for chamber members and $40 for nonmembers and $225 for a table of eight. Registration required at greenvillenc.org/events/. Contact Aileen Peacock at aileen@greenvillenc.org or call 752-4101 Ext. 2223.
Human trafficking documentary
“Human Trafficking in North Carolina” will be streamed at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday. This documentary includes survivors of labor and sex trafficking and professionals working in the anti-human trafficking movement. This documentary will feature survivor stories, the vulnerabilities behind the abuse of human trafficking and indicators of human trafficking and how to safely report suspicions. The documentary is appropriate for middle school students and older. For more information, email melinda@ncstophumantrafficking. To register, visit https://encstophumantrafficking.org/learning-opportunities/
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum has canceled its fourth-Sunday open house in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St. Call 746-4209 to schedule private tours. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education history, area military involvement, medical service history, tobacco farming and history. There is no admission fee, but donations are welcome. Visit www.aydenhistorical andartssociety.com.
Chess club
The Family Chess Club offers chess lectures and games for children 3 and older 6-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Wednesday evenings are weekly open play nights from 6-9 p.m. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Chess sets are provided. Contact Jerry Skinner at 209-4148 or howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. today. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. Saturday weather permitting. Call 325-4162.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. Saturday weather permitting. Call 752-6154.