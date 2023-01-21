Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
‘Alice in Wonderland’ ballet
The Eastern North Carolina Dance Foundation and The Dance Collective will present an original ballet, “Alice in Wonderland,” at 6 p.m. today and 3 p.m. Sunday in ECU’s Wright Auditorium. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit breast cancer awareness and screening. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $25 for priority seating. Visit tickets.ecu.edu.
Ayden Museum
The Fourth Sunday Ayden Museum Open House will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Docents will be available to share information and to answer any questions. The doors will close promptly at 4 p.m. as the Ayden Historical and Arts Society Board of Directors will hold its quarterly meeting from 4-5. There is no admission fee, although donations are always welcomed. To arrange a private or group tour, call 746-4209.
Parent support panel
Carolina Therapy Connection, 1925 Turnbury Drive, will host a parent support panel to provide a safe space for families to ask questions to a group of panelists who have experience with a variety of special needs that a child may have; knowledge of relevant resources available to parents; and expertise in many areas of childhood development. The event is 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday. Virtual option available. Visit carolinatherapyconnection.com or call 341-9944.
Food distributions
The St. Vincent de Paul Society will provide food bags curbside at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth St., from 11 a.m. to noon on Tuesday.
The Benevolence Food Pantry at The Memorial Baptist Church, 1510 S.E. Greenville Blvd., will distribute boxes and bags of food including fresh and frozen meats from 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday. Call 714-7373 for information.
Froggs Friendraiser
The Friends of Greenville Greenways will hold its annual Friendraiser from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S. Pitt St. The event will include chili and cornbread and music by Nu Clear Twins. It is free to attend and members get their first drink on Froggs.
Volunteer expo
The Junior League of Greenville will hold its annual volunteer expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Connect with 30-plus community organizations offering volunteer opportunities. Visit jlgreenvillenc.org for more information.
NC Gardens talk
Pam Beck, noted garden writer and photographer, will speak on “Nothing Could Be Finer — North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens” at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium, 403 Government Circle. Tickets are available at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited. Call 902-1709 for more information.
Parkinson’s support
The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road. Patients and caregivers are invited to talk about their experiences during small group discussions. The meeting is open to anyone living with Parkinson’s, caring for somebody with the disease or who wants to learn more.
BHM celebration
Joyce Ann Ladner, civil rights activist, author and former Howard University president, will be the keynote speaker at the Black History Month celebration at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 1001 Hooker Road, at 9 a.m. on Feb. 18. The Elizabeth City State University Choir is the special musical guest.
Geektackular
Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admissions. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 565-2352.