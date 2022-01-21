Email announcements to community@reflector.com.
COPE meeting
There will be an introductory meeting of the Coalition for Public Education (COPE), a conservative education advocacy group, at noon on Saturday at McAllister’s Deli in Greenville, weather permitting. The meeting will start about 12:30 p.m. after everyone has gotten something to eat or drink. The group advocates for a morality-based public school experience committed to a sound basic education free from liberal policies. Email Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com
‘Arsenic and Old Lace’
Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., 2022 opens this weekend with “Arsenic and Old Lace.” Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday and Jan. 27-29. Matinee performances are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Jan. 29. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students and senior adults. Weather permitting. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Ayden Museum
The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum has canceled its fourth-Sunday open house in the old Dixon Medical Building, 554 Second St. Call 746-4209 to schedule private tours. Exhibits include a doll and dollhouse display and rooms dedicated to education, military involvement, medical service, tobacco farming and barbecue. Visit www.aydenhistorical andartssociety.com.
Walk with a Doc
Saturday’s 9 a.m. Walk with a Doc program at Lake Laupus has been canceled due to inclement weather. The monthly Brody School of Medicine program will resume in February at the lake, 500 Health Sciences Drive. All are welcome.
Winterfest
Greenville Recreation and Parks has rescheduled its Winterfest at Wildwood Park, 3540 Blue Heron Drive, to Feb. 4-6. Activities will include ice skating, fire pits, s’more roasting, hot chocolate sipping, music, snow and more. Hours are 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, and 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6. Online registration closed. Onsite registration is $20 and $25. A beer and wine garden will be available on Friday and Saturday.
Run, Plunge or Splash
Greenville Recreation and Parks will now host the first Run, Plunge or Splash event at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, at Wildwood Park, 3540 Blue Heron Drive. The event consists of a 5K run around the park’s trails and polar bear plunge from its beach area into the lake. Costs range between $15 to $30 with proceeds supporting the Special Olympics. Participants will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt, a s’mores kit and hot chocolate. Call 329-4567 or visit greenvillenc.gov or webtrac.greenvillenc.gov.
Tea Party meeting
The Eastern NC Tea Party will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Parker’s Barbecue, 3109 S. Memorial Drive. Jason Jehorek, an expert on election integrity and a committed election audit activist, will discuss the status of the 2020 presidential election. RSVP to Diane Rufino at crazy_for_the_80s@Reagan.com.
Food Distribution
St. Peter’s Developmental Center, 1295 E. Mumford Road, will hold a drive-through food box giveaway 9-11 a.m. Saturday weather permitting. Call 325-4162.
Food pantry
The St. James United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 2000 Forest Hill Circle, will distribute bags of fresh produce and baked goods along nonperishable food starting at 9 a.m. Saturday weather permitting. Call 752-6154.