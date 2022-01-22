BYH to ECU and Athletics. It is ridiculous to see many walk around Minges sans masks while 10 feet away students and faculty wear masks in the middle of a global pandemic. ECU policy states masks should be worn inside ECU buildings. When did the basketball court become outdoors? It was appalling to see so many maskless spectators while the ECU dashboard just climbs.
Have always had great respect for Johnny Dawkins. Too bad he doesn't get the same from his players. Wonder how long that temper tantrum would have lasted with Coach K?
BYH, if we all just did one random act of kindness a day, we might just set this world in the right direction.
C'mon Joe. I understand 22 turnovers. I understand they shoot the lights out in the second half. What I don't understand is why we don't get a timeout with 13 seconds left and we have the ball.
Bless the heart of the person who wrote that masks are of no use in preventing transmission of a virus. Viruses hitch rides on those droplets of snot or spit emitted by a sneeze or cough. If the droplets can't go through a mask, then the virus can't either. Please visit cdc.gov to learn more about the value of mask-wearing, types of masks, etc. Studies have shown that masks work.
Really GPD, charges pending? The individual hit and resulted in the death of a dear woman who the community loved. Charge the driver who hit our dear friend in the parking lot of Food Lion. Enough, as he should be charged with her death as a result of her death. day after being hit. Please charge him with death by motor vehicle.
BOH, I thought that snake oil salesmen pushing cures for all ailments went out the window with the wild west. Not so, now we have an advertising blitz selling fruit and vegetable pills as a cure all on TV. Give us a break.
PJ is too worried about how to spend the essential pay for employees on material items for City of Greenville rather than give it to the city employees. Why is no one talking about this. City of Greenville received millions of dollars to give to COVID essential employees during pandemic. COG employees still have not got any money? The employees that did not come to work are receiving 250 bucks? Really?
Not a BYH to Pitt County Schools for not taking precautions to protect the children from the spread of the virus. Cases are going up like crazy but PCS don't care. Money over health and safety of the children. Days getting missed when this can be prevented by offering options to parents. We need new leadership for our schools from the superintendent to the school board. No shame at all for your dumb decisions.
Just my opinion, but the Ivy League should be banned from the NCAA and all sports should be canceled until they put fairness back in women's sports. So called transgender males (there is no such thing) competing against females is the worst thing that has happened to the sports world. So much worse than "doping." Clean it up or get canceled.
A beautiful young woman was brutally murdered in California by a habitual criminal that had records that stretched from South Carolina to California. Wondering why there is no looting and destruction. Can you say very double standards.
BYH's, isn't is funny how the people who push vax mandates and having to show your vax status card are against showing an ID to vote .
BYH, we forget that waking up each day is the first thing we should be thankful for.
As a lifelong Republican I am totally at a loss of words on how our former president allowed such radical groups of anti government groups participate in trying to overthrow the transfer of power to the next president. I love to win elections but as Sen. Lindsey Graham said on national television after he January 6th event, count me out!
Bless our hearts! "What is one thing Joe Biden has done to improve this country?" asked another writer. Biden knows how to act presidential and represent us honorably and intelligently on the world stage instead of acting like a bombastic, braggadocio buffoon. That, in itself, has done a lot to improve this country's morale. At least it has improved mine.
Since the astronomical rise in the price of lumber many have learned to recycle wood. Best tool in the box is the nail/screw extractor. Back in the 1950'w I can remember straightening nails during a coffee break. Now we remove nails and put used wood back to work. You turn the wood until you can find the good side. Much like looking at your wife.
No BYH to the substitute mailman who does not deliver the newspapers. Does he have the authority to decide what mail he delivers?
